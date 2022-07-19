Extreme heat in U.K. alters daily life





LONDON -- Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country's first-ever extreme heat warning, as the hot, dry weather moved north, buckling rail lines and forcing two airports to close their runways.

The red heat alert covers a big chunk of England and is to last through today, when temperatures may reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the Met Office, the U.K.'s meteorological agency.

The extreme heat warning stretches from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north.

The temperature Monday reached 100.6 F at Downham in eastern England, just shy of the highest-ever recorded in Britain, 101.7 F, a record set in 2019. The country is not at all prepared to handle such heat -- most homes, schools and small businesses in Britain do not have air conditioning.

Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, the Met Office said: 95.5 F at Hawarden in northeastern Wales.

At least four people were reported to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off.

Flights were suspended at London's Luton Airport, as engineers repaired the runway "after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift." RAF Brize Norton, a major air force base northwest of London, also closed its runway because of the heat. The air force said "aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long established plan."





Temperatures are expected to rise further, as the warm air moves north today, Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby said.

"So it's tomorrow that we're really seeing the higher chance of 104 F and temperatures above that," Endersby told the BBC. "Forty-one [106 F] isn't off the cards. We've even got some 43s [108 F] in the model, but we're hoping it won't be as high as that."

Hot weather has gripped southern Europe since last week, triggering wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached 117 F last week.

In Britain, train operators asked customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, saying the heat was likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays. Some routes were running at reduced speed or shutting down entirely in the afternoon amid peak temperatures.

Medical appointments were canceled to relieve strains on the National Health Service. Some schools closed while others set up wading pools and water sprays to help children cool off. Most British schools have not yet closed for the summer.

The extreme heat even led Parliament to loosen its strict dress code. The Speaker of the House of Commons said male lawmakers could dispense with jackets and ties for the week.

The high temperatures are even more of a shock since Britain usually has very moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 70 F to a low of 53 F.

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)





