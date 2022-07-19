Germans chide Russian excuses on gas pipeline

BERLIN -- The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow.

Meanwhile, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia's Gazprom claiming "force majeure" -- events beyond its control -- as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on future gas deliveries is uncertain.

Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn't be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government said more than a week ago that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany, citing the "very significant hardship" that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply to keep industries running and to generate heat and electricity.

German politicians have dismissed Russia's technical explanation for last month's reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, saying the decision was a political gambit by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

"We don't see technical reasons," Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron told reporters in Berlin. "Our information is that this turbine is a replacement turbine that was earmarked for use in September but, again, we are doing everything to take away possible pretexts for the Russian side."

Nord Stream 1 shut down altogether for annual maintenance on July 11. German officials are concerned that Russia may not resume gas deliveries at all after the scheduled end of that work Thursday and could cite an alleged technical reason not to do so.

Gazprom saying it is not responsible for gas shortfalls "does fit the market expectations/fears that there would be some kind of argument to not restart the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after the 10-day maintenance," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. It remains to be seen "whether this is the argument or whether this is only a 'warning.'"

ENERGY AGREEMENT

France and the United Arab Emirates on Monday signed an agreement on energy cooperation to ensure oil and natural gas supplies from the Gulf country as Europe prepares for the possibility of a total gas cutoff from Russia in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The deal announced by the French economy ministry comes as President Emmanuel Macron is hosting UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris.

"The agreement we are signing with the United Arab Emirates is of double strategic importance: it allows us to address the pressing challenges of energy security in the short term, while preparing for a de-carbonized future," French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

The ministry did not provide details on the agreement.

Other trade and energy agreements are expected to be signed during Sheikh Mohammed's first state visit to France since he was appointed president of the Western-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms in May. They include an agreement between the French energy giant TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to ensure energy supply, the economy ministry said.

France has deep ties to the UAE, and the two leaders have developed a personal relationship. It paid off during Macron's visit to Abu Dhabi last year that resulted in an $18 billion arms deal with the Gulf ally, the largest-ever French weapons contract for export.

Their meeting Monday comes as the war in Ukraine rages into its sixth month and Europe is in the grip of a sweltering heat wave. European countries are bracing for a potential Russian gas shutdown amid soaring energy prices, inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across the 27-member bloc.

Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas -- which keeps industry running, generates electricity and heats homes in the winter -- to a dozen European countries. A major gas pipeline also closed for scheduled maintenance last week, and there are fears that flows through Nord Stream 1 between Russia and Germany will not restart.

Leaders have been scrambling to fill underground storage by the beginning of fall in an effort to avert an economic and political crisis in winter. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is visiting Algeria on Monday to finalize deals boosting natural gas supplies from the North African country to Italy, while EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Azerbaijan to clinch a deal with President Ilham Aliyev on increased gas supplies.

Information for this article was contributed by Barbara Surk and Masha Macpherson of The Associated Press.