Grant aims to provide long-distance educational opportunities at Arkansas prisons

Six Arkansas Division of Corrections units will benefit from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that will go toward the purchase of equipment to provide long-distance learning opportunities.

The $737,882 grant, awarded to the Institute for Digital Health and Innovation, will be matched by $110,700 in funds from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences established the Institute for Digital Health and Innovation in 2019. The goal of the program is to eliminate health care disparities in Arkansas through innovations that embrace technology, improve quality and access to clinical care, education and research.

The money will be used to buy tele-video carts that will allow for remote learning opportunities in rural prisons.

"The tele-video carts will allow inmates to virtually participate in programs otherwise unavailable at their facilities," Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a news release. "Additionally, the technology will extend training options for staff, who will be able to attend training sessions, presentations and lectures, regardless of geographical distance."

Telemedicine equipment will be installed later this year at the Varner Unit in Grady; North Central Unit in Calico Rock; Tucker Unit in Tucker; Delta Regional Unit in Dermott; McPherson Unit in Newport; and the Mississippi County Work Release Center in Luxora.

The telemedicine carts will allow the units to partner with higher learning institutes and other groups to offer GED training in additional recreational offerings and substance use and sexual violence recovery programs.

The equipment will include a touch-screen monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, microphone and speakers, according to UAMS. The equipment can be used to display information or to connect to a computer to share content in meetings.

"We are happy to provide this equipment to our partner organizations and thankful to the USDA for their support," said Joseph Sanford, director of Institute for Digital Health and Innovation.