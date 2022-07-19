Hunt family creates endowment for Salvation Army in Northwest Arkansas

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas has a continuous source of money that will support staff salaries and operational costs thanks to an endowment from the Hunt family.

The family behind J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., in Lowell, the largest publicly owned trucking company in the United States, has established a $750,000 endowment for the region's Salvation Army chapter, according to a Tuesday news release from the nonprofit organization.

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves people experiencing homelessness and other hardships in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

Annual income from the endowment through the Arkansas Community Foundation will go toward housing-focused shelter programs, the release says. The foundation is a statewide nonprofit that works to protect, grow and direct charitable dollars, according to the release.

The money will allow the Salvation Army to support staff salaries, training and continuing education and provide flexibility in purchasing equipment and materials to keep the organization's shelters in working order, the release says.

Additionally, Jane Hunt, daughter of J.B. and Johnelle Hunt, gave $250,000 to Salvation Army's area command headquarters and shelter in Fayetteville. The support will allow the shelter to retain case workers who work with clients one-on-one to gain housing, according to the release.

Jane Hunt last year donated $1 million to New Beginnings, a microshelter housing project in Fayetteville that has 20 prefabricated homes and a service building for clients experiencing chronic homelessness. The money helped finish the project's construction and wrap the project's capital campaign.

The Salvation Army in Fayetteville is in the middle of a project to expand and remodel its shelter, increasing its capacity from 26 to 48 beds. Additionally, its drug and alcohol recovery program will expand from 20 to 26 beds. Work began in April with an anticipated construction time frame of six to nine months.

Estimated cost on the expansion is $1.2 million. Financial support came from the Alice L. Walton Foundation, Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Roberts Family Fund, Excellerate Foundation, Tyson Family Foundation, Fayetteville Central United Methodist Church and a number of anonymous donors.

Salvation Army helps people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through social services, according to the release. Services include food, shelter and clothing for people in need, emergency relief for disaster survivors and rehabilitation from drug and alcohol use.

Clients also receive counseling and life skills training and financial assistance for needs such as rent, utilities, prescriptions and travel costs, the release says.