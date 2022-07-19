Jury selection begins in capital murder trial of man accused in Hot Springs officer’s death

Jury selection began Monday morning in the capital murder trial of a man accused in the 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs police officer and was expected to take at least three days.

Kayvon Moshawn Ward, 24, of Hot Springs, is charged with capital murder in the March 10, 2020, death of Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire following a traffic stop at around 6:30 p.m. on Kenwood Street. If convicted, Ward could face the death penalty.

Garland County Circuit Court Judge Marcia Hearnsberger told potential jurors she anticipated the trial would take "no more than five days" once a jury was selected and testimony began.

Hearnsberger noted Ward is also charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from allegations he fired a gun at another officer, Anthony Larkin, during the incident, and possession of a defaced firearm stemming from allegations the gun he used had its serial number removed.

Ward is also facing misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing government operations — for allegedly giving Scrimshire a false name when he was first pulled over — and fleeing on foot from Scrimshire and Larkin.

The state is represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro and deputy prosecutors Trent Daniels and Caitlin Birrell, while Ward is being represented by William O. "Bill" James and Alex A. Morphis of the James Law Firm of Little Rock.

Four panels of jurors were called to appear Monday in circuit court and 64 were present while numerous jurors who had been called were absent. Several jurors were dismissed in the initial questioning by Hearnsberger because they had medical appointments or other obligations that would prevent them from being able to serve for two weeks.

Hearnsberger then read a lengthy list of the witnesses who could testify in the case, including numerous officers from the Arkansas State Police, Hot Springs Police Department, Garland County sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies, as well as multiple witnesses from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and LifeNet and other agencies to see if the jurors had any connection or potential conflict with them.

Also listed as a potential witness was Ward's alleged accomplice, Coraima Hernandez, 22, who is also charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in the incident and is set to stand trial at a later date.

Several jurors had connections to witnesses or the attorneys in the case, but only a few were dismissed as a result. The others told Hearnsberger the connection would not impact their ability to give an unbiased verdict.

By shortly before noon, the 64 potential jurors had been narrowed down to 50 remaining who were then divided into groups of 16 for the continuation of the voir dire, or individual questioning of jurors, to be done in groups of four. The first group of 16 were to return at 1 p.m. Monday while the second group of 16 were to return at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The remaining jurors were instructed to check back to see when their group might be called as the process continues.