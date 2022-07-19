Kelly encouraged by LSU landscape

ATLANTA -- Before anybody assumes Brian Kelly is a fish out of water on the Louisiana bayou, consider this: The first-year LSU coach takes over a platform from which each of his three predecessors -- Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron -- won a national championship. The first two are fellow midwesterners, with the Kent Stat graduate Saban having his first big successes at Toledo and Michigan State, and Miles being a Michigan man.

Kelly might've made a mis-step with his mangling of "fa-muh-lee" early on, but the 32-year coaching veteran has proven he can build teams that challenge for the title.

In a dozen years at Notre Dame, Kelly won three national coach of the year awards, led the Fighting Irish to the 2012 BCS National Championship Game (a 42-14 loss to Alabama) and appearances in the College Football Playoffs in 2018 (a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl) and 2020 (a 31-14 loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl).

One of the first questions posed to him at SEC Media Days on Monday was how he could fit in at LSU.

"I think fit is about the ability to run a program at the highest level," Kelly said. "I've done it for 32 years," he said. "I've had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I've been. So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things.

"I don't think that needs to be geographical in a sense. I've gotten to love where I'm at in Baton Rouge. I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along."

LSU wideout Jack Bech was asked the differences in Kelly and former Coach Ed Orgeron.

"Coach Orgeron definitely motivated and got a team's blood pumping, where Coach Kelly is more of a CEO. He moves chess pieces and is very strategic in everything he does. He knows what he wants and knows when he wants it."

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. also compared the two.

"Coach O is from Louisiana. and he talks different than anyone I've ever met in my life," Jones said. "Coach Kelly, he's from up north I believe. They're both great dudes and great coaches."

On the field, the first order of business for the Tigers: Identify their starting quarterback from a quartet of contenders led by senior Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. Garrett Nussmeier is back as a redshirt freshman after playing in four games a year ago and seeing his most extensive action in a 16-13 loss to the University of Arkansas. Signee Walker Howard is a south Louisiana prep star and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard.

Brennan is a sixth-year senior who held the starting job to start 2020 and passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in 3 games before suffering an abdominal injury that cost him the rest of the season. He suffered an arm injury two days before the start of camp last year, missed the season and spent six weeks in the transfer portal before electing to return.

Daniels passed for 2,381 yards and rushed for 710 yards as a junior last year at Arizona State. However, he regressed as a Sun Devil after throwing for 2,943 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions as a freshman in 2019. He had 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions last season.

Whoever wins the starting job will have prime wide receiver talent on hand, led by Kayshon Boutte and Bech.

Boutte is returning from a severe mid-season ankle injury, though he still led the team with 509 receiving yards (on 38 receptions) and 9 touchdowns. Bech emerged as a freshman with a team-high 43 catches for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tailback John Emery Jr. returns after he was academically for 2021. He totaled 699 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons.

Former Penn State back Noah Cain, who rushed for 28 yards on five carries in the Nittany Lions' 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, transferred in to provide needed depth.

Former Arkansas assistant Brad Davis, who served as interim coach in the Texas Bowl, is working with an offensive line that has three players who started games last year, led by left tackle Cameron Wire.

"The offensive line is clearly an area that we need to keep our eye on, but I think we've added some really good transfers and we think we've got some young men that have developed," Kelly said.

Kelly reunited with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who was most recently at Cincinnati for five years, after the pair spent seven years together at both Grand Valley State (1992-98) and Notre Dame (2010-16). Denbrock was a Broyles Award semifinalist last year after working with quarterback Desmond Ridder and helping the Bearcats set school records with 516 points and 70 touchdowns while racking up 6.7 yards per play.

Defensive coordinator Matt House comes to the Tigers from a stint as linebackers coach with the Kansas City Chiefs that included a Super Bowl championship after the 2019 season. House previously served as defensive coordinator at Kentucky (2016-18), Florida International and Pittsburgh.

With their scholarship numbers down into the 30s for their Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State and only three starters back on both sides of the ball, the Tigers plunged headlong into the transfer portal to reload. An indication of the overwhelming number of transfers: 20 newcomers have not taken pictures, so the spot for their mug shots on the team roster are filled by Mike the Tiger logos.

House has his hands full reinvigorating a defense that allowed 60 plays of 20-plus yards, which ranked 116th in the country.

The secondary will be retooled with returning safety Jay Ward supported by a pair of former Razorbacks in safety Joe Foucha and nickel back Greg Brooks Jr.

The linebacking corps lost tackle monster Damone Clark (135 stops), but it brings back Micah Baskerville (83, 9 TFL) and Jones (34).