Law license of Little Rock attorney Robert Newcomb, a frequent advocate for officers, suspended for four months





The law license of Little Rock attorney Robert Newcomb, a frequent advocate for law enforcement officers who are fired or charged with crimes, has been suspended for four months, after a former client filed a grievance against him.

Additionally, Newcomb has been ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution and $50 in costs, according to the decision the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct handed down last month. The committee found Newcomb provided inadequate representation while his then-client sought an appeal.

When reached by phone Monday, Newcomb attributed the disciplinary action to his caseload at the time.

"I just dropped the ball on the case, and the committee decided that was what they were gonna do," Newcomb said. "I was busy and just it got by me."

The order from the Committee on Professional Conduct was filed June 23. Newcomb's four-month suspension became effective on the date the order was filed.

According to the order, Newcomb took on Douglas Eugene Causey as a client in early 2020, as Causey was facing drug-related and aggravated assault charges in two Pulaski County Circuit Court cases.

As part of the terms of legal representation, Causey had agreed to pay Newcomb $11,000 in the form of a $9,000 retainer fee and a $2,000 deposit, the order said.

Causey had been arrested by U.S. marshals and Conway police in March 2019 after federal probation warrants were issued for his arrest; at the time, drug-related charges were pending against Causey in state court, according to the order.

After initially entering a guilty plea in one state court case while he was being represented by a public defender, Causey in November 2019 filed a pro se motion to withdraw the plea.

In January 2020, Newcomb entered his appearance as Causey's attorney of record in the two Pulaski County Circuit Court cases, the order said.

Causey's motion to withdraw the plea was ultimately denied, and a judge in November 2020 sentenced him to 480 months in prison, according to the order.

Although Newcomb filed a notice of appeal in the two cases on Dec. 1, 2020, sentencing orders were not filed until later, and Newcomb ultimately did not complete the appeal process, the order said.

After inquiring with an Arkansas Supreme Court criminal justice coordinator about the status of his appeal and being told that no appeal had been docketed in his case, Causey on April 5, 2021 wrote to Newcomb and terminated his services.

Causey then filed a disciplinary grievance with the Office of Professional Conduct on April 19, 2021, according to the order.

Requests for a response which the Office of Professional Conduct sent to Newcomb via email and certified mail were not returned by stated deadlines, the order said.

The committee found Newcomb in violation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct by failing to complete the appeal process, keeping Causey apprised of the status of the proceedings, responding to requests from Causey, as well as the Office of Professional Conduct and representing Causey throughout the appeal.

The decision represents the first time Newcomb's license to practice law has been suspended since he was admitted to the Arkansas bar in 1973.

He was previously cautioned and reprimanded as a result of other disciplinary matters, most recently in January 2021, when officials entered an order cautioning Newcomb and requiring him to pay $2,000 in restitution, plus $250 in costs.

Asked about the committee's efforts to reach him via email and certified mail, Newcomb recalled that he initially responded to the committee, but a later request got "buried" in his email while he was in the middle of a lot of other business, he said.

Newcomb, 77, said that he "didn't realize that it was there to respond to until it was too late."

He indicated he probably would have asked that the committee suspend him for two months, as opposed to four, and not order him to pay back money that was already spent on expenses.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, as of Monday, the 53-year-old Causey remained imprisoned at the Grimes Unit.

Newcomb's roster of past clients includes Charles Starks, a former Little Rock police officer who was terminated after fatally shooting motorist Bradley Blackshire in 2019 and Michael Davis, a one-time Lonoke County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop in 2021.



