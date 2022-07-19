Do better by teachers

Arkansas is in position to do something meaningful, i.e., provide much-needed teacher salary increases. Many in the Legislature hesitate because it would be an ongoing expense, but in the same breath, they are okay with cutting upper-income tax rates, certainly an ongoing "expense."

Our veteran teachers who have taught for years at lower incomes relative to education level deserve more, but the critical issue is the next generation of teachers. Many of them will choose to take positions in adjacent states where pay is so much better, depriving Arkansas of skilled professionals. More and more, uncertified placeholders will fill those positions.

Admittedly, many Arkansas residents look at the public schools for little more than child-care services and sports team outlets. In the long term, however, that strategy means a less educated workforce and lost opportunities for the state to bring its people better economic options.

We must do better by our teachers and, therefore, for ourselves.

JOE JEFFERS

Arkadelphia

Politician, statesman

I just sent the following letter to the members of my congressional delegation: Our political system cannot continue to function if our voters do not have faith in the electoral process as it is exercised in this country. Today, large segments of our population lack confidence in the last election, primarily due to the misinformation being initiated by our former president. You are elected to be a leader of your constituents and to represent your constituents in the decision-making process of our political system. The followers of Trump's misinformation are not wrong. They are good, well-meaning folks. They are simply misinformed. If you accept a public position, you have an obligation to be honest with those you represent. That includes correcting misinformation--not just playing along with it.

Perhaps it is unfortunate that we have a political system that demands a well-educated, knowledgeable voting population in a setting in which governmental education has been virtually stripped from the school system. And in which public information is so dominated by social media spouting endless ignorance as fact and formalized media that has become so hostile that it shapes its daily presentations to support its own perceived reality.

So, who is to save us if not our elected leaders who, in truth, are in a position to see the whole picture? This is where we find the difference between the politician and the statesman. The politicians only protect themselves. But, the statesman, ah, the statesman, of which we seem to find so few, the statesman protects our country and our ever-so-complicated political system. Which will you be?

JANE THOMAS

Bentonville

That'd be shocking!

Surely the Arkansas drivers who speed and accelerate quickly from stops are not complaining about the price of gasoline.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

A profitable formula

The Jan. 6 committee is presenting a very compelling case exposing the damage Donald Trump perpetrated by his belligerent refusal to accept defeat.

Unprecedented measures taken by Trump to overturn the election are beyond preposterous. And now, with each successive hearing, more evidence of Trump's desperate attempts are being revealed by mostly Republican witnesses, under oath.

Why does this man cling steadfastly to the ridiculous lie of a stolen election, and continue releasing bizarre rebuttals during and after these hearings? I believe the answer is simple. He has always known that many of his supporters are susceptible to his continuous negationism. For some, the truth does not matter. This unwavering support from corporations and individuals is fertile ground for exploitation.

So, as the screws are tightened with each committee hearing, it plays right in the hands of a veteran con artist, who automatically responds with predictable pleas. It's a witch hunt; send money, save America, donate now!

Donald Trump continues to solicit and personally collect millions of dollars from his willfully blind followers, even as his ship is steadily sinking. Yes, brothers and sisters, a most profitable formula that would have Mordecai Jones and Elmer Gantry smiling broadly. Big lie+big scam=big money.

ROGER MARSH

Little Rock

Should be paid well

I was chess club coach at Don Roberts Elementary for about four or five years. During that time, we were the undefeated champions of the grades 2-5 chess tournaments, coming in second only once in a single pre-champion round. Parents attended the seven-hour tournaments held five times during the year. These were top-notch students with involved parents. Hour-long chess club practice was held weekly with 40 children, me, and one other adult. At the end of the hour, I left the school wrung out, ready to go home and take a nap.

Until you actually spend time in a classroom, you have no idea of the innate talent, skill, knowledge, patience, and diplomacy required to be a teacher of children. Teachers deserve our respect and appreciation, and they most definitely deserve to be paid well; not better--well! Put the gigantic surplus into teachers' salaries. Move Arkansas into the top of the nation in pay.

NELL MATTHEWS

Little Rock

It's just dry and dusty

Re weather: Even the weeds are dying!

RICHARD WARREN

Enola