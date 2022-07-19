License renewal funds conservation

Arkansas annual hunting licenses expire June 30 each year. It takes only a few minutes for hunters to make sure they're ready for another year afield.

Every Arkansas hunting and fishing license purchased increases the amount of money derived from sales of firearms, ammunition, boat motors and other items specific to outdoor recreation. Renewing a license and promoting others to purchase a license is the best way to ensure Arkansas gets money for conservation.

Hunters and anglers are America's foremost conservationists. Not only does a license purchase help maintain fish and wildlife populations in Arkansas, it also helps fund the purchase and improvement of public hunting areas, boating and fishing accesses and education facilities where the next generation of outdoors enthusiasts can enjoy the same love of nature.

Last year, thanks in part to hunting and fishing license sales, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was able to:

• Open two new shooting ranges in cooperation with the city of Jonesboro and city of Warren to promote shooting sports.

• Add more than 2,440 acres of public hunting land to the extensive network of more than 3.2 million acres of Arkansas land managed and available for public hunting.

• Manage more than 50,000 acres of wetland habitat for waterfowl, including nearly 9,000 acres of moist-soil units to meet energy and nutrition needs for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds.

• Complete extensive renovations to Mercer Bayou in southwest Arkansas, Lake Monticello in southeast Arkansas and Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area in east-central Arkansas

• Stock more than 12.5 million fish, including 2.8 million black bass, 1.36 million trout, 1.1 million walleye, 577,000 striped bass and 5.3 million forage fish.

• Add 724 new fish attractor sites to lakes and reservoirs throughout Arkansas, with each site consisting of multiple natural or artificial fish attractors to help anglers connect with fish on local lakes.



