Life-changing teachers

As research for this column, I watched an episode from 1986 of "Designing Women."

That's a sassy hit sitcom from olden days of major-network prime-time prominence. It was created by Arkansas native Harry Thomason and his wife, writer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

This episode featured the acting of Bobbie Faye Gammel, my 10th-grade Speech 1 teacher at McClellan High School in southwest Little Rock in 1968-69.

Now demolished, McClellan was a white-flight middle-class high-performance high school. It was the kind of thriving place where one's sophomore-year speech teacher--who also taught drama and debate--could turn up 15 years later kind of holding her own with Jean Smart on the small screen.

It was a wonderful place, aside from the social cancer of being a last vestige of segregation.

Gammel--young and blond(ish) and a little flashy and eccentric, out of Eudora and the University of Arkansas at Monticello--got handed a scared, pimple-faced, pure-country kid of 15.

He'd dared to choose the intimidating class as an elective. He had an idea he might someday be Chris Schenkel or Curt Gowdy or Jack Buck, sports broadcasters of that olden time.

He got up to make his first speech swallowed by a Gant dress shirt handed down by an uncle. Gammel taught him to pronounce properly the long "I." She told him knees often knock like that in first speeches, but don't knock forever.

By the end of the year, he wore a smoking jacket and had his hair sprayed gray as he acted in a one-act play competition at the state meet--not all that well compared to the other two actors, according to the judge they said was from Broadway. But he was up there, by danged, albeit pale from having thrown up just before curtain time.

Now he's long experienced in submitting himself to wide public ridicule four times a week or to debate while speaking to an audience.

That speech teacher changed his life.

She played a prostitute--or a madam, precisely--on that episode. And I noticed a bit of emphasis by her character on the proper pronunciation of the long "I."

Later married and divorced and known as Bobbie Ferguson, and later a political appointee of Bill Clinton at NASA, she died in California last month.

The last time I saw her, decades ago at an Arkansas State Society party in Washington, she was on my case for not being fair to Clinton. The last time I communicated with her was in an email a few years ago, thanking her for what she'd done for me.

A couple of public school teachers, one of English named Beverly Billingsley and this one of speech, lifted him to better opportunity.

People who got paid a lot more did a lot less for him.

The state Legislature will have a special session next month to dole out and otherwise invest a $1.6 billion surplus.

First, legislators will cut income taxes.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also wanted to upgrade the teacher pay scale to a higher minimum salary and with $4,200 raises otherwise. He said bordering states had gotten ahead of us on teacher pay and that we were seeing troubling signs of a teacher shortage.

Legislators balked at the teacher raises. They said they'd rather cut income than raise outgo.

They said there was a time-taking process of setting teacher salaries. But there was one for income-tax cuts, too--a law phasing them in until 2023--until legislators beheld $1.6 billion and blew that up.

This issue is not the constraint of process, but the option of priority.

There is an argument that some teachers aren't very good. But that's no reason to devalue the profession. The question is what we value, not how we can stereotype to punish.

A doctor removed this kid's tonsils. Later a lawyer did title research for him. A mechanic kept a car running.

All got paid well.

But educating him in a way that identified aptitude and nurtured it to serve him for an adulthood ... a speech teacher did that, as did an English teacher who advised him to write articles for the student newspaper instead of photo captions for the school yearbook she sponsored.

Legislators say they need to address first the disparity in pay among school districts. But the first step in that is raising the state-mandated minimum pay, unless you intend to impose a local-discretion maximum supplement and lower it.

Am I saying legislators should jack up teacher pay in 2022 because Arkansas teachers changed an Arkansas boy's life in 1968-69?

I'm simply wondering why we value income-tax cuts more than the prospect of life transformation through enhanced opportunity.

