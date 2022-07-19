Man killed in boating wreck on Norfork Lake, officials say

A 73-year-old man died after the boat he was in struck a bridge on Norfolk Lake in Baxter County on Saturday, officials said.

Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said the incident was still being investigated.

Max Atkinson of Mountain Home died after the boat he was driving hit the U.S. 62 and U.S. 412 bridge near Henderson, according to Stephens.

Stephens said another passenger in the boat was injured and he remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to members of the community, Atkinson was known for his involvement supporting Mountain Home public school athletics.

The Mountain Home Public Schools’ page posted on Facebook, “We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our Bomber family member Mr. Max Atkinson. Max was such a fine man who gave so much of himself to our athletes, our community, and most of all to his precious family. We’re holding his sweet wife, our own Mrs. Debbie Atkinson, and the rest of his beloved family in our hearts as they process this immeasurable loss.”

According to Stephens, the two men were heading home from the Buddy Bass-O-Thon Tournament late Friday evening.

He said they were wearing life jackets at the time and alcohol was not indicated to be a factor in the wreck.

He said The Arkansas State Police, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson Fire Department, and the 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District provided assistance with the incident..

Stephens said the investigation should be completed by August.