Mercy Hospital NWA plans cancer center, more in $500 million expansion

ROGERS -- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas announced a $500 million expansion and upgrade plan for the hospital.

The expansion will add a state-of-the-art cancer center, expand the emergency department and the isolation rooms, increase the number of patient beds to nearly 400 and add new clinic locations. The project will also expand services in primary care, neuroscience, women's and children's, gastroenterology and behavioral health.

"We have been planning to add a comprehensive cancer center in Northwest Arkansas for many years," said Dr. Scott Cooper, president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas, in a news release. "Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, and we need more cancer care resources in the region."

This expansion is the second phase of Mercy's upgrades to the Northwest Arkansas locations. The first phase -- funded by a $300 million investment from Mercy -- began in 2016. Phase one added a seven-story hospital tower in Rogers used for neonatal care, the McMillon Family Heart Unit and additional pediatric care.

The first phase also brought 1,000 new health care jobs in Benton and Washington counties, according to the hospital..

"Phase two advances Mercy's long-standing commitment to a growing Northwest Arkansas community and how we better serve patients in the way they want to experience personalized health care, close to home," said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Arkansas.

"This is also a continuation of our dedication to low-cost, high-quality care, a value we have provided Arkansas families and businesses for decades."