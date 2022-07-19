• Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, whose on-and-off relationship has garnered media attention since the early 2000s, married in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to Lopez and a court document. The midnight wedding of the pair at A Little White Wedding Chapel was the "best night of our lives," Lopez wrote in her fan newsletter. She said their children were in attendance. "We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote. "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes." The names of Lopez and Affleck appeared on a marriage license issued Saturday in Clark County, Nev. The wedding included "a dress from an old movie" and a jacket from Affleck's closet, Lopez said. "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Lopez wrote. Affleck has not yet commented publicly. Representatives for the stars did not immediately respond to requests for comments Sunday. The couple announced their engagement in April.

• Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he awaits a bond hearing. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release troopers pulled Kapri over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tint that appeared darker than the legal limit. They smelled marijuana and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets, later identified as oxycodone, and almost $75,000 in cash. The agency says record checks also revealed that Kapri's vehicle tag and driver's license were both expired. Kapri's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter "there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case." "We will get him a bond ... and move forward with resolving the matter quickly," Cohen said. The rapper has sold more than 30 million singles and has several hits including his most recent being "Super Gremlin," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.