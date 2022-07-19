J.B. Hunt to report

2Q earning results

Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings results today after market close.

A consensus of 22 analysts pegs earning per share at $2.31 for the quarter, compared with earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago, according to Yahoo Finance. Revenue for the second quarter is expected to be $3.6 billion based on a consensus of 18 analysts, compared with a revenue of $2.9 billion for the same quarter in 2021.

In an earnings preview note, Justin Long, an analyst with Stephens Inc., said he expects J.B. Hunt to beat average estimates for the quarter, in part on strong intermodal volumes and pricing.

The company will hold a conference call from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. today to discuss its results and answer questions. The call will be webcast at investor.jbhunt.com and an online replay of the call will be available a few hours after it is completed.

Earlier this month, J.B. Hunt said it opened a transload facility in the Los Angeles area to handle international cargo, a first for the company.

J.B. Hunt shares closed at $168.10, up 52 cents or less than 1% in trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

-- John Magsam

Teens flock to jobs

as inflation surges

U.S. teens are flooding back to the labor market this summer, hoping to pocket some extra cash as inflation surges across the country.

The participation rate for teens in the job market last month increased to 42.9%, the highest for any June since 2009, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a job-placement firm.

There's usually a bump of hiring for teenagers over the summer months, with millions of students on break from school. The jump in participation is particularly good news for industries that have been struggling to fill posts as consumers ramp up spending on services, rather than goods.

Employers added 884,000 jobs for workers age 16 to 19, a 41% increase from last year, according to government data analyzed by Challenger. The news marks a stark contrast with a Census Bureau report earlier this month that highlighted a slump in one measure of teen jobs to a 28-year low during summer 2021.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index closes 725.76,

up 1.62 after sell-off

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 725.76, up 1.62.

"U.S. stocks sold off in the last two hours of trading on Monday following news that Apple plans to slow hiring and curb spending next year due to a more cautious outlook on the economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.