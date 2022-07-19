NWA fising report

Beaver Lake

Walleye have an appetite for nightcrawlers.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye are biting for anglers trolling nightcrawler harnesses behind a bottom bouncer 25 to 35 feet deep. Main lake gravel points between Rocky Branch park and Beaver Dam have been productive.

Try for black bass with top-water lures between first light and sunrise. Work them around standing timber and along points with rock or brush. After sunrise, go with plastic worms, jig and pigs or deep-diving crank baits along steep rocky banks. Fish 10 to 25 feet deep.

Summer is the season to catch crappie by trolling crank baits that run 15 to 20 feet deep. Troll in creek arms or over gravel flats. Bluegill can be caught close to shore on crickets or worms.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports crappie are biting fair at night under fishing lights. Crappie fishing is fair during the day by trolling crank baits. The catfish bite is slow.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout fishing is good with Power Bait or Power Eggs in bright colors. Nightcrawlers are an excellent trout bait.

Small hair jigs are a good trout lure. Olive or black with some orange in the pattern works well. Fly fishermen may catch trout by casting size 16 midges or small jigs.

Power generation has been from late morning or early afternoon and continuing through the day. Conditions are good for wade fishing in the morning, then drift fishing in a boat during generation.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said the bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms four feet deep. A few bass have been caught early with top-water lures in coves. Crappie fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting well in shallow water on liver, nightcrawlers and stink bait. Try for black bass early with top-water lures, spinner baits or plastic worms.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes. Nightcrawlers, liver, stink bait or any type of catfish bait should work.

Try for black bass with top-water lures early. After sunrise, fish 15 feet deep with a jig and pig. Crappie fishing is slow. Wiseman recommends trying for crappie at Lake Ann.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. A plastic worm on a drop-shot rig works well. Deep-diving crank baits are another option for bass. Try top-water lures before sunrise.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards or other creature baits. A Tiny Torpedo is a good top-water lure.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha by flipping a jig and pig or plastic worm around cover, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures early. Go with big plastic worms for night fishing.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with top-water lures or plastic worms fished along rocky banks. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around docks. Blue catfish are biting well on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, spotted bass and largemouth bass are biting fair on spinner baits, plastic worms and top-water lures worked around brush and along points. White bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs worked in creek channels.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports the best fishing for black bass is from first light to 8:30 a.m.

Best tactic is with a plastic worm on a drop-shot rig fished around trees and dock cables. A jig and pig worked 15 to 25 feet is worth a try. Top-water bass fishing is slow.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff