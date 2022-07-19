NWA outdoor briefs

See Buffalo film at college

The documentary film "First River" about the effort to protect the Buffalo National River from dams will be shown at 6 p.m. July 26 at the south campus of North Arkansas Community College, 1515 Pioneer Drive in Harrison. The showing is in room M143. Buffalo River Partners is hosting the event. The 53-minute film is a production of the Ozark Society.

Group hosts walk, snorkeling

A native plant walk and cleanup is set 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Wilson in Fayetteville. Beaver Watershed Alliance is hosting the event as part of Lakes Appreciation Month. To volunteer, sign up at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

The alliance and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free snorkeling trip July 28 at Beaver Lake. Mask, snorkel and swim fins are provided. Participants are transported in the park's pontoon boat to a spot on the lake that is good for swimming and seeing fish. Call the Hobbs visitor center, 479-789-5000 to register.

Archery leagues start soon

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will begin fall archery leagues starting Aug. 12. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.

Cash in on striper rewards

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

Outdoor venues for rent

Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville has a variety of outdoor-oriented rental spaces available for events.

Coler Grove pavilion, Coler Campground and The Homestead, all at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve with 17 miles of trails, are available to rent. Osage Park pavilion has tables and chairs for up to 40 guests. It's located next to the park pickleball courts and the park's food truck court.

Email rentals@peelcompton.org or visit www.peelcompton/rental-space/ for details.



