Person killed in Little Rock shooting late Tuesday

A person was fatally shot on Reservoir Road in Little Rock late Tuesday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Detectives were investigating the fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department. The site is located about three-quarters of a mile directly east of the Rodney Parham Road overpass at Interstate 430.

Spokesman Mark Edwards was not able to provide any other information about the victim late Tuesday. He said more information would be released early Wednesday.

The Little Rock Police Department dispatch log showed a report of a shooting at 1801 Reservoir Road at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday.