Polling places set for election

Eight polls covering 37 precincts are fully staffed for the Aug. 9 Watson Chapel School District special election.

That is according to the Jefferson County Election Commission, which met Monday night.

Voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would more than cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost.

Voters in the following precincts are asked to head to their respective polling sites on election day:

• South Pinewood Baptist Church: 51, 53, 56, 57, 59;

• Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church: 54, 55, 58, 66, 67;

• Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church: 61, 62, 64, 414, 415, 416;

• Highland Baptist Church: 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 450;

• St. Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church: 311, 312, 316, 451, 452;

• Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church: 314, 322, 324, 325, 326, 327.

• First Missionary Baptist Church: 315, 317, 323.

• New Town Missionary Baptist Church: 417.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 8 at each site and the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The Jefferson County Election Commission approved the Pine Bluff School District redistricting zones based on the 2020 Census. In June the Arkansas Department of Education, which operates the district, adopted seven new zones covering the former Dollarway School District and the remaining PBSD areas before the July 2021 annexation.

The new zones range in population from 5,230 to 5,567 with an overall variance of 6.21% from the target of 5,423 per zone.

"Everything seems to be in line," election commissioner Samuel Beavers said. "The numbers all add up, as they should, according to the law. This matches everything the law says it has to match, and it was done by the state, of course."

The zones will be used to establish a limited-authority local board, which Superintendent Barbara Warren said could be implemented during the fall semester or early spring.