PREP SPORTS: Proposal could bring scheduling changes for basketball, soccer and volleyball

High school basketball, soccer and volleyball coaches might need to adjust their scheduling mindsets if a certain proposal passes during the Arkansas Activities Association's annual meeting with the governing body.

Proposal No. 2, if passed during next week's meeting in Little Rock, will allow teams to schedule a certain amount of regular-season games without restrictions on the number of invitational tournaments they can play. Those games will include conference games but not any games played in postseason tournaments.

The proposal came from the AAA board of directors following a spring survey where almost 92% of schools favored it, and it will be effective starting with the 2022-23 school year if it passes by a simple majority vote. AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said the proposal is similar to one that was passed for high school baseball and softball teams two years ago.

"Some coaches saw that and thought it might work for us," Taylor said. "The coaches like the idea. Some schools can find a lot of tournaments, and some can't find very many. So this proposal gives them flexibility.

"Instead of just telling them how many tournaments, they can schedule that many games. If they want to play more tournaments, then do it. Just make sure you don't go over that limit."

The current guidelines allow football-playing schools to schedule 18 regular-season basketball games and 3 tournaments or 20 games and 2 tournaments, while non-football schools can have 28 games and two tournaments or 25 games and three tournaments. Soccer teams are allowed 16 matches and 2 tournaments or 18 matches and 1 tournament, while volleyball teams are allowed 20 matches and 2 tournaments or 18 matches and 3 tournaments.

Proposal No. 2 will allow football-playing schools to schedule 30 regular-season basketball games, while non-football schools can have 36 games slated. Soccer will be allowed 24 regular-season matches, while volleyball can play 30 matches during the regular season.

Fort Smith Northside girls basketball Coach Rickey Smith said the proposal will be beneficial for his team because Northside is now in the nine-team 6A-West Conference. That means 16 conference games must be played this season, and Smith said he could entertain the idea of national tournaments that he previously had to turn down.

"The current guidelines would only allow us to have two nonconference games, plus three tournaments this year," Smith said. "So the proposal is a big advantage to us. I'm really glad it's coming this year because it affects us tremendously. I think it will also help with late-game cancellations and trying to pick up another game or squeezing somebody into the schedule.

"I'm also going to save at least one game to help with the postseason. Sometimes we finish our conference season on a Tuesday night, and if you're a high seed in the state tournament, you don't play again for another week and a half. That's an 8- to 10-day break right there, so I might save a game to plug in at the end of the season."

Some coaches could be involved in mad dashes to add additional dates to their schedule if the proposal passes. The scramble could be even crazier for volleyball coaches, whose teams begin regular-season play the week after school starts.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said she doesn't foresee any additions to her team's schedule at the moment. Phelan said the Lady Bulldogs would play 29 regular-season matches this fall if they were to reach the championship match in all three tournaments currently scheduled.

"I'm kind of set right now," Phelan said. "Our schedule will still work with the proposal if it is passed. But if a team wanted to do something extra, this proposal would have some big benefits.

"I think the goal was to give teams more flexibility. If teams didn't want to get into an extra tournament, they might go and schedule some nonconference tri-matches on a Saturday."

Soccer will have a little more time to make adjustments to their schedules since they don't play until the spring. The proposal, however, could bring an additional challenge to coaches who feel they already must cram their matches into a tight period of time.

Bentonville boys Coach Mike Devaney pointed out that the soccer season is held during a 10-week span, and one of those weeks is eliminated by spring break. That leaves nine weeks for matches, meaning some teams would play three matches in a week in order to fill out their schedule, whether it be in regular matches or tournaments.

"For me, tournaments are a positive when you get the opportunity to play a lot of kids over the weekend," Devaney said. "But it is really taxing on your players to play three games within a 24-hour period. My issue with this is: OK, they give us more opportunities to play, but we still gotta cram it into a short window.

"What probably needed to be done was, if you going to give us more opportunities to play, then extend the season. So in one regard it's a positive, but in the other regard I don't think it's short-sighted but it doesn't really change how we go about putting together our schedule."