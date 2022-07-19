Prosecutors seek arrest, revocation of bond for Little Rock man accused of murdering wife

A Little Rock man accused of murdering his wife has repeatedly violated his court-imposed curfew, Pulaski County prosecutors claim in a petition that seeks to have Timothy Clevenger arrested and his $200,000 bond revoked

Charged with first-degree murder, Clevenger, 62, is accused of beating to death his wife of more than 30 years in a Labor Day 2018 attack at the couple's Old Forge Drive home. Clevenger's lawyers say mother of three, Margaret "Meg" Clevenger, 56, died from an accidental fall down stairs at the residence.

Arrested three weeks after her death, Timothy Clevenger spent 3½ years in jail before posting a $200,000 bond in April.

With his trial not yet scheduled, a condition of his release is that Clevenger wear an ankle monitor and not leave his home except to meet with his lawyers, senior deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill stated in her bond revocation petition to Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

The judge restated the stay-home curfew conditions to Clevenger at a May 9 hearing in which Clevenger reported he was living at a Gunpowder Road residence in the Colony Park subdivision in west Little Rock, according to the petition.

But a weeklong survey of his electronic monitoring from June 30 to July 6 included in court files shows that he spent only one night at the residence during that time and has traveled to Hot Springs, Sherrill wrote in the petition.

"In that week alone, the defendant moves about Little Rock and at times, North Little Rock," the pleading states. "Therefore, it appears that he is not even staying at the address he reported to the court."

The proceedings against Clevenger are in legal limbo until the question of who his lawyer will be is resolved. His original attorney, Patrick Benca, quit the case in March when the judge refused his request to postpone the proceedings, stating that Benca had had enough delays. Benca said he could not be ready for trial on the judge's timeline.

The judge then appointed a public defender to represent Benca, but the agency subsequently petitioned the judge to reinstate Benca as attorney, stating that Benca wants to return to the case and he is the lawyer Clevenger wants. The judge denied that request, prompting an appeal by Clevenger, so now the question of legal representation is heading to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The ankle monitoring documents in the court file show that Clevenger spent significant time, up to 23 hours, at or near Benca's office on Broadway Street.

Meg Clevenger was dead when police arrived at the family home, called by her husband, who said he came home from a morning workout to find her lying behind the front door next to the stairs of the two-story, 1,900-square-foot home.

She had cuts, scrapes and bruises on her head and face, and at least three skull fractures, one of them in her face, that produced bleeding on the brain.

Clevenger struggled physically to follow the 911 operator's directions about how to aid the stricken woman because she was much heavier than he was, his lawyer said at a prior hearing.

Clevenger pulled her into the next room to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was trying to revive her when police arrived. The defense says a broken baluster -- one of the spindles that support a staircase handrail -- and blood splatter on the back of the door show that the woman's death was an accident.

Detectives spent four days searching the house but reported finding no evidence of a break-in, with police ruling out a robbery because there were valuables in plain sight and Meg Clevenger was still wearing a diamond pendant, according to reports.

Significant to police was the fact that the family dog was running free in the home but investigators found no sign the pet had tracked through the blood, authorities said.

Police also reported that they found Timothy Clevenger had changed shirts between the time he left the gym and the time he arrived home, although Clevenger told police he had not changed his clothes.

In a January 2021 hearing, Clevenger's lawyer said the couple's son had admitted to being responsible for his mother's death, with prosecutors countering the defense had taken out of context a remark the younger Clevenger was reported to have made in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.