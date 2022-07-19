Rogers man gets six years for running over passenger who fell out of pickup

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to six years in prison after he admitted he killed a man by running over him when he fell out of a pickup.

Miguel Vega, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and endangering the welfare of a minor. The plea is under an agreement George McManus, Vega's attorney, reached with Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted Vega's guilty plea.

Authorities last July found the body of Lester Salcedo, 27, of Centerton in a field off Phillips Cemetery Road between Highfill and Cave Springs.

Vega was arrested July 22, 2021, by Tontitown police in connection with public intoxication after a police officer encountered him running east on U.S. 412, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer asked Vega if a nearby abandoned pickup was his. Vega said it was, but he wasn't the one who was driving, according to the affidavit.

Vega told police Salcedo had been in the pickup, but now he didn't know where Salcedo was. He said the two had been in a fight, the affidavit states.

Tontitown police later learned a missing person report on Salcedo had been filed with Centerton police.

Police pinged Vega's phone believing it may have been near Salcedo. The ping returned with a general location of Mill Dam Road and Philpott Road.

That led authorities to a field at 11104 Phillips Cemetery Road in Benton County. Police found Salcedo's body surrounded by tire tracks where a vehicle had been driving in circles, according to the affidavit.

A 12-year-old boy later told police he was with Vega and Salcedo, and the pair had been drinking a "weird" beverage from a jar, according to the affidavit. The boy said the two continued to drink in the pickup.

The boy said he was in the pickup's backseat while Vega was driving and Salcedo was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit. He said they started doing circles in a field, but the passenger door wouldn't latch and Salcedo fell out of the pickup. He said Salcedo was dirty from falling out of the pickup, and Vega and Salcedo laughed about it, according to the affidavit.

They started doing circles again, and the door came open a second time. Salcedo fell out and the pickup ran over him, the affidavit states.

Vega stopped the pickup. The boy said he checked Salcedo's pulse, and it was weak. The boy said he felt broken ribs when he pressed on Salcedo's chest, according to the affidavit.



