Scorched British airfield focuses on green flying

The Farnborough air show is typically the venue for Airbus and Boeing to vie for huge orders from airlines. But as the U.K. withers under a crippling heat warning, sustainability and the aviation industry's pressing need to go green were high on attendees' minds.

Prince Charles, beamed in via videoconference to open the show's adjacent Aerospace Global Forum, called upon governments to become champions of sustainable aviation fuels through mandates and price incentives. The heir to the throne, who has made environmental causes a key pillar of his interests, said huge amounts of investment were required to unlock and develop sustainable aviation fuel.





"I'm beginning to despair of repeating myself over and over again, this time, we must all push far faster than ever, in order to protect the planet we all share," he said.

The sweltering heat provided a vivid backdrop to the growing climate crisis that's put the aviation world's response to the test. At the show, attendees darted from one air-conditioned booth to the next, sustained by ice cream and chilled beverages. Some took shelter under the wings of aircraft on display, including the hulking Boeing 777X, whose takeoff left a giant dust cloud over the burned yellow grass behind the runway. Golf carts were in high supply, aptly emblazoned with "to net zero" logos, to move people around at minimal physical effort.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a brief appearance, meeting with executives including Rolls-Royce Holdings chief executive Warren East. For GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp, it was his first show since announcing a split of the U.S. manufacturer into three distinct operating fields. Also present was Akbar Al Baker, the head of Qatar Airways, who put his finger on the other painful issue besides the heat: the growing chaos at Europe's airports because of chronic understaffing.

Whether the heat played a role or not, order activity on the first day wasn't as thick and fast as in previous years, when Airbus and Boeing belted out their multibillion-dollar deals in rapid succession. Boeing did nab one much-anticipated deal from Delta Air Lines. The deal attention now shifts to today, when temperatures are set to rise even more.

For many attendees, the show marked an opportunity reconnect after two devastating years that brought aviation to a virtual standstill. From the vast exhibition halls stocked with engines, propellers and all manner of avionics, to the chalets where executives mingled or sipped chardonnay and balanced paper plates of finger sandwiches under umbrellas on the deck, the opportunity to reunite in person was embraced.

But protecting the environment remained front and center for attendees, including for Willie Walsh. While the head of the International Air Transport Association acknowledged that more needs to be done, that move will come at a cost, he said.

"I think we need to be honest, there will be a cost to transition to net zero," he said at a round table about how airlines are searching for ways to reduce their impact. "That cost ultimately will be reflected in ticket prices."