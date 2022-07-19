Springdale council considers cutting building fee for tornado victims

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council wants to help residents whose homes were damaged during the March 30 tornado by lowering the cost of the city's building permits required to make major repairs.

City Attorney Ernest Cate will research the measure this week to determine if the city can change the fee for one event or if the measure requires a city ordinance change.

He will also determine if the action conflicts with state laws allowing a mayor to declare his town a disaster area, and he will determine if the action can be applied retroactively.

"The council wants to give some relief, but they are not sure how to accomplish it," Cate said during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

Matthew Mendenhall's house on Fairway Circle was destroyed by the tornado. The city required $1,360 to obtain a permit for construction of the repairs.

"I made a decision on March 30 I never thought I'd have to make -- to remodel my home," Mendenhall told the council. "I was issued a permit to remodel, but it's not a remodel. It's a repair."

Mike Chamlee, director of the city's Building Department, said the city issues two types of building permits: New construction, with price determined by the cost of building per square foot; and alteration permits, based on the declared cost of construction by a builder.

Chamlee reported the city issued 20 permits for rebuilding related to the tornado, mostly to people without insurance. Mendenhall received an alteration permit, he said.

Council member Randall Harriman explained insurance pays for the building permit fee because the builder includes the fee in his cost estimate. Harriman said his information came from discussions this week with area insurance agents.

Mendenhall said insurance did not pay all of his costs to repair his home because the value of his home has increased by about 33% since he bought his insurance coverage.

Council members considered several options of cutting the cost of the permit, including cutting it only for residents that were uninsured or underinsured.

The members considered cutting the cost of the permit for all natural disasters or just for events when the mayor declares a disaster.

Cate pointed out residents also received damage during hail events and flooding this spring. Mayor Doug Sprouse declared the flooding a disaster but not the hail.

Sprouse said he will declare an emergency when conditions look like they will reach the dollar amount required for state and federal agencies to provide financial assistance for recovery to homeowners.

Council member Mark Fougerousse suggested limiting the cost reduction to homes that received damage making them uninhabitable.

Chamlee noted Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations require the city to declare homes unlivable without working utilities.

Cate said state statute does allow a city to forgive violations to certain city codes if the codes get in the way of repair.

He said Sprouse did this with the sign ordinance during the pandemic. The city has a restriction as to how many signs a business can post. Area restaurants added signs declaring pickup and delivery of meals were available, and Sprouse allowed easing the sign ordinance.

"If we start monkeying with the ordinance, we have to be very careful," Sprouse said. If we change something, we need to think about it and make sure we get it right."

"In my view, this is very simple: Pass an ordinance to cover this one-time event," Mendenhall said. "Show the world that Springdale cares about its residents."

Council member Jeff Williams said the council also represents more than 80,000 other residents and has to spend their tax money wisely. Cutting in one place could put the burden on other residents to pay, he said.

"There are a lot of issues involved in cutting back a fee," he said.



