State senate OKs procedures for consideration of Ethics Committee’s findings, recommendations





The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved procedures for the chamber to follow as it considers its Ethics Committee's findings and recommended penalties on ethics complaints filed against Sens. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, and Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana.

With eight senators not on hand and Johnson voting present, the 35-member Arkansas Senate voted 26-0 to adopt the proposed procedures. Clark voted to adopt the procedures.

The Senate will consider its Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations on penalties against Clark and Johnson during its meeting Thursday and possibly Friday.

The meetings will not be live-streamed by the Senate, but they will be open to in-person attendance and members of the media under the Senate's procedures approved Monday.

Asked why the Senate's procedures don't allow the Senate to live-stream its consideration of the findings and recommendations on ethics complaints, Hickey said in an interview that "in the future, there could be items that we would not want live-streamed."

"I hate to say this in public, but something that is sexual in nature, it could be that we would not want those to be live-streamed, so we are making our framework from a broad macro standpoint and decided that is the best way to proceed," he said.





The Senate Ethics Committee meetings haven't been live-streamed by the Senate either.

On June 27, the Senate Ethics Committee found that Johnson signed the name of another senator, Clark, on the sign-in sheet for reimbursement at the Senate's Boys State committee meeting on June 3 when Johnson knew he didn't attend the meeting.

The committee found that Clark admitted he didn't attend the Senate's Boys State committee meeting June 3 after he said he was sick, and he knowingly sought reimbursement from public funds by asking for his name to be signed on the sign-in sheet. Senate leaders have said the Senate didn't pay the $155 per diem to Clark for that meeting at their behest.

Johnson said Monday in an interview that he probably won't fight the Ethics Committee's recommendations because he thinks "this is something that the Senate needs to move beyond."

"I disagree with one finding by the committee that I was untruthful, which I was not," he said. "Other than that, I understand why they reacted the way they did. I am the first one to admit I made a mistake. I did not lie."

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee said in its report released last week that the committee didn't find Johnson persuasive in his reasoning for his decision to sign the reimbursement sign-in sheet for Clark during the June 3 Boys State committee meeting that Clark didn't attend.

The Ethics Committee's reports regarding the complaints are signed by committee chairman Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton; and committee members Sens. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View; Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith; Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro; David Wallace, R-Leachville; Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock; and Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

Committee member Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, was unable to attend the committee's first two days of proceedings and thus did not participate in any of the investigative hearings because of her initial absence, the reports said.

Last month, the Senate Rules Committee appointed Wallace to the Ethics Committee to temporarily replace Johnson after Hickey filed a complaint against Johnson.

Clark said Monday that he didn't know whether he would argue against the Senate Ethics Committee recommendations on the complaint filed against him.

He said he has three full days to prepare for the Senate's proceedings that begin Thursday.

Clark has said he made a mistake in asking Johnson to sign Clark's name on a sign-in sheet to be paid reimbursement for the Senate Boys State committee meeting June 3 that Clark didn't attend because he was sick.

But he said he's "amazed" that Hickey filed an ethics complaint against him over the matter, and he "was shocked" at the Senate Ethics Committee's recommendations to the 35-member Senate for punishment against Clark.

The Senate Ethics Committee didn't find Clark's reasoning persuasive for his decision to ask Johnson to sign the reimbursement sign-in sheet for him, the ethics committee said in a report released last week.

As penalties for the violations of Senate ethics rules, the Senate Ethics Committee recommended the Senate strip Clark and Johnson of committee chairman and vice chairman posts and their eligibility for per diem and mileage reimbursement for the rest of this year.

Clark is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice chairman of the Legislative Council Review Subcommittee, co-chairman of the Legislative Council Occupational Licensing Review Subcommittee, and chairman of the Child Maltreatment Investigations Oversight Committee.

Johnson is vice chairman of the Joint Energy Committee, the Joint Budget Committee Claims Subcommittee, and the Legislative Council Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions Subcommittee.

The Senate Ethics Committee also recommended that they issue letters of reprimand to Clark and Johnson and that future Senate president pro tempores not consider Clark and Johnson for appointment to serve in the future on Boys State, Girls State or the Senate Ethics Committee, as well as removing Johnson from the Senate Ethics Committee for the rest of this year.

The Senate's procedures adopted Monday state they are aimed at providing a fair hearing process related to allegations of violations of the Senate's code of ethics.

If the Senate president pro tempore is a party to an ethics complaint that is the subject of the Senate's meeting, then the Senate president pro tempore is required to designate a senator to serve as the presiding officer for the meeting under these procedures. Hickey designated Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, who is a former Senate president pro tempore, as the presiding officer.

The procedures give the Senate Ethics Committee chairman and the senator who is the subject of a complaint up to an hour each to make presentations to the Senate under the Senate's procedures.

The ethics committee chairman and the senator who is the subject of a complaint are permitted to call witnesses and exhibits relevant to the recommendations and arguments that each is presenting to the Senate. But a majority vote of the Senate is required to allow the testimony of a witness or introduction of an exhibit that didn't appear before the ethics committee. The ethics committee chairman and the senator who is the subject of a complaint are permitted up to 15 minutes each to make a closing statement to the Senate under the Senate's procedures.

Eighteen or more votes are required to find a senator in violation of the Senate's code of ethics, but the "pairing of votes shall not be recognized" under the Senate's procedures approved Monday. A senator must be physically present in the chamber to cast a vote in these proceedings and senators shall not be allowed to participate in these proceedings via Zoom or other virtual means.

"Each Senator shall respond at the time his or her name is called by voting yea, nay, present or abstain," under the Senate's procedures. "Failure to respond will be documented as abstaining from the vote. A Senator shall not be allowed to pass during the roll call."

If there is not a quorum of the Senate at the Senate's meeting Thursday, Dismang said the meeting will be recessed until there is a quorum of the Senate.

In June 2018, the state Senate approved an overhaul of its rules to create a committee on ethics, prohibit senators from certain activities involving conflicts of interest, and require more disclosure of other conflicts and personal finances. The Senate's action came after federal investigations in the previous few years led to convictions of several former state lawmakers.

The ethics complaints filed by Hickey against Clark and Johnson are the second and third complaints since the overhaul of the Senate's ethics rules four years ago.

In November of 2020, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, announced to senators that he was filing an ethics complaint against Sen. Jim Hendren, who is now an independent from Sulphur Springs. The state Senate initially dismissed Garner's ethics complaint against Hendren as frivolous. The Senate Ethics Committee later held a closed hearing on Garner's complaint and recommended the Senate dismiss the complaint before Garner withdrew the complaint.

