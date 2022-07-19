Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville, Rogers one step closer to being on ballots





A group supporting Sunday alcohol sales in Rogers and Bentonville announced Monday clerks in both cities have validated the signatures needed to put the issue on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

Keep Our Dollars Local is the campaign committee working to put the measures on the ballot.

The Bentonville clerk validated 2,300 signatures Monday to certify the issue for the ballot. The Rogers city clerk on June 30 validated 2,450 signatures to send the issue to voters there, according to the release.

"We appreciate all of the time and hard work spent by the Rogers and Bentonville city clerks and their staffs in validating the signatures, and we're excited to be one step closer to giving our citizens the option to keep more of their retail dollars local," said Clay Kendall, committee chairman.

"We know people are driving out of Bentonville and Rogers every Sunday to shop in the neighboring communities that already allow Sunday alcohol sales. This will not only give consumers more buying options, but will provide additional revenue for important services here in our communities."

The latest campaign filings from the group with the state Ethics Commission show total contributions to the committee of $150,100 through June. Of the total, $150,000 came from Walmart and $100 from Michael Lindsey, who is also listed as a committee officer.

Petitions were required to have signatures from 15% of the qualified voters who cast ballots in the last gubernatorial election in each city -- 2,423 signatures in Rogers and 1,960 signatures in Bentonville. The measures must receive final approval from the Benton County Quorum Court before being placed on the ballot, according to the release.

The county's Committee of the Whole tonight will discuss two resolutions to call a special election regarding Sunday alcohol sales in the two cities. They are expected to go before the Quorum Court later this month for approval.



