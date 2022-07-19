Trainor back as SEC Media Days moderator

ATLANTA -- A lot of SEC football coaches have come and gone since Kevin Trainor began serving as moderator for the conference's preseason media event.

Since Trainor, the University of Arkansas' senior associate athletic director for public relations, moderated his first SEC Media Days in 2011, he's handled questions for 41 coaches.

"When I look back, it's been a lot of great coaches through the years," Trainor said Monday. "Some have come and gone and then come back again at different schools.

"I had a coach a few years ago say, 'You're still here.' I said, 'Yeah. Coaches come and go, but the moderator stays the same.' "

The only SEC program which hasn't made a coaching change since 2011 is Alabama with Nick Saban starting his tenure there in 2007.

Arkansas has had the most coaches at SEC Media Days since 2011 with five: Bobby Petrino, John L. Smith, Bret Bielema, Chad Morris and Sam Pittman.

Florida and Tennessee are tied for the second-most coaches in that span with four each.

The Gators' coaches have included Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier. Coaches for the Vols have been Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

Coaches whom Trainor have moderated for at two SEC schools include Mullen (Mississippi State and Florida) and Muschamp (Florida and South Carolina).

"It's always an honor to get to moderate at SEC Media Days," Trainor said. "It's the start of the football season and I get to represent the University of Arkansas. Get to catch up with a lot of old friends and get ready for the season.

"I'm grateful that the SEC invites me to do this every year."

SEC Media Days began less than a month after Arkansas ended its baseball season with a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

"It comes pretty quickly after the end of the College World Series, which at Arkansas we always plan on being at," Trainor said. "I block it out on my schedule to be at SEC Media Days and look forward to it every year."

SEC Media Days usually have been held in Hoover, Ala., but the event is in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame for the second time along with 2018.

"It's always a great event in Hoover," Trainor said. "But Atlanta brings a different vibe to it."

-- Bob Holt