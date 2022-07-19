Troopers: Clark County wreck kills man, 72, on Monday

A man died in rural Clark County on Monday evening after hitting several trees off of the roadway, troopers said.

Jimmy Currey of Gurdon was driving a 1979 White Motor Company vehicle south on Kansas Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report states Currey left the roadway near Boiling Springs Road and struck several trees in the wood line.

Troopers said Currey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Deputy Coroner Corey Stover.

The report states the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 292 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.