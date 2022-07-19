Two people injured in North Little Rock shooting, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting on MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle at the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The news release states that two victims were injured, one with non-life threatening injuries and one was in critical condition on Monday.

Lt. Amy Cooper, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said on Tuesday afternoon that the victim in critical condition was stable.

Police said in the news release that preliminary information indicates that the shooting began at another location and ended in a vehicle collision in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and the Police Department has asked that anyone with information related to the incident call the department tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

Those with information can choose to remain anonymous.