Webinar to aid cattle farms





Experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a free webinar to offer guidance to Arkansas cattle producers struggling with drought.

The webinar will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Although the webinar is free, registration is required and available at https://bit.ly/drought-webinar.

"Our cattle producers statewide are struggling right now to survive this drought, and many of them face some tough decisions," Vic Ford, extension's associate president for agriculture and natural resources, said in a news release.

"We can provide resources in management strategies and research-based recommendations for forage, beef and pest management that we hope will help our cattle producers through this drought," Ford said.

A recording will be made available later for those unable to attend.

Topics and speakers include:

• Livestock economics -- James Mitchell, livestock economist;

• Forage management -- John Jennings, forage agronomist;

• Beef management -- Daniel Rivera, director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center;

• Fall armyworm and stem maggot control -- Kelly Loftin, entomologist;

• Farm and farm family stress -- Brittney Schrick, family life specialist.

Resources for managing cattle during drought are available on the Cooperative Extension Service website at https://bit.ly/managing-cattle.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

