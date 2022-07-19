



Man wounded in leg

by gunshot Saturday

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in the 4300 block of Ludwig Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers responded to the area just after midnight after receiving a call that a shooting had just happened.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

A witness told police they saw an unknown suspect fire one round that struck the victim.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock.

Woman shot in knee

at Exxon gas station

A 46-year-old woman was shot while getting into her vehicle at an Exxon gas station in the 7700 block of Geyer Springs Road on Saturday, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers responded to the location at about 4 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a shooting.

The woman was struck just above her left knee and intubated by hospital staff due to chest pain, the report says.

A witness at the gas station told police he was talking with the victim at the gas station when he heard shots. The witness drove the woman to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where he was later interviewed by officers, the report says.



