Zelenskyy continues government shake-up





KYIV, Ukraine -- As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the shake-up of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials. A day earlier, he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies contained "collaborators and traitors."

In his nightly video address on Monday evening, Zelenskyy said a "personnel audit" of the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.

"Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar -- unsatisfactory results of work," Zelenskyy said.

On Sunday, he had fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.

"Six months into the war, we continue to uncover loads of these people in each of these agencies," said Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office.

Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelenskyy's control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

"In the conditions of a war, Zelenskyy needs leaders that are capable of tackling several tasks at the same time -- to resist Russia's intrigues within the country to create a fifth column, to be in contact and coordination with international experts, to do their actual job effectively," Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst with the Penta Center think tank, told The Associated Press.

Bakanov is a childhood friend and former business partner of Zelenskyy, who appointed him to head the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism over security breaches since the war began.

Venediktova won international praise for her drive to gather war-crimes evidence against Russian military commanders and officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the destruction of Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians.





U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking to reporters in Washington, said when asked about the personnel changes that the U.S. and Kyiv were in close contact.

"The fact is that in all of our relationships, and including in this relationship, we invest not in personalities. We invest in institutions and, of course, President Zelenskyy has spoken to his rationale for making these personnel shifts," Price said.

He said Washington would continue to work with Kyiv on war-crimes investigations and information sharing. Intelligence sharing, he said, is "an important element of the assistance that we are providing to our Ukrainian partners in an effort to help them defend themselves."

Zelenskyy has appointed acting heads to the SBU and prosecutor's office. The first deputy head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, was named acting head. Maliuk, 39, is known for efforts to fight corruption in the security agencies; his appointment was seen as part of Zelenskyy's efforts to get rid of pro-Russian staffers in the SBU.

Fesenko said discontent with Bakanov and Venediktova had been brewing for a while, and it was possible that Ukraine's Western partners pointed out the under-performance of the SBU and the prosecutor general's office to Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Russia pressed forward with its missile and shelling attacks, which Ukrainian officials said were designed to intimidate the civilian population and create panic. Zelenskyy's office said seven Ukrainian regions had suffered attacks in the previous 24 hours.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, however, said his troops had "stabilized the situation" on the front, largely thanks to Western deliveries of technically advanced rocket systems.

"It is complex, tense, but completely controllable," Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram after a phone call with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.

"An important factor contributing to our holding our defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of the M142 HIMARS, delivering targeted strikes against enemy command posts, ammunition and fuel depots," Zaluzhny said, in reference to the light multiple rocket launchers recently delivered from the U.S.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said at least six people were killed by Russian shelling Monday targeting the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Toretsk was taken briefly in the Russian invasion of 2014, but Ukrainian forces ended up taking the city back.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian shelling there is incessant. Four Russian strikes had been carried out on the city of Kramatorsk, he said, urging civilians to evacuate.

"We're seeing that the Russians want to sow fear and panic," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "The front line is moving, so civilians must leave the region and evacuate."

Nearly 1,000 civilians were evacuated to Ukraine on Monday from Russian-held territories in the northern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. About a third of the region remains in Russian hands after Moscow's troops overran it in April.

In Kyiv on Monday, a funeral was held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery for a Ukrainian solider killed when his car hit a land mine near Izium last week. His family couldn't bury him in their hometown in eastern Ukraine because it remains under Russian occupation.

The cathedral was packed with mourners paying their last respects to Fanat, as the soldier was known. Whenever the priest paused, the voice of the soldier's mother echoed in the church.

"We will love you forever and ever. We will miss you so much!" she cried, caressing the closed coffin. "Why do we need to live in this cursed war?"

EU PLEDGES AID

European Union foreign ministers promised another $507,125,000 in military aid to Ukraine's war chest to beef up the defense of the nation, as the bloc's foreign policy chief exhorted member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia.

The aid decision came after a video debriefing on the latest developments by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he was "grateful" for the new funds, which bring the EU total to $2.53 billion, but still urged the 27 nations to provide more.

"If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume. "And anybody who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of the Western world. They have to step up with that."

What remains essential within the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, was a unity of purpose to believe that the major package of sanctions targeting Moscow will work, even if the immediate effects on the battleground aren't always visible.

"Ukraine needs more arms," Borrell said. "We will provide them. The war will continue."

Borrell lashed out at critics claiming that measures on anything from oil sanctions to monetary measures were counterproductive and hurting the EU more than Russia itself.

After he pleaded over the weekend for "strategic patience" when it came to waiting for sanctions to take hold, Borrell clearly lost patience with critics such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who last week claimed the EU had not only shot itself in the foot but also in the lungs with the six packages of sanctions.

"There is a big debate about "are the sanctions effective? Are the sanctions affecting us more than Russia?" Borrell said. "Some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an error, were a mistake."

"They don't have eyes? They don't look to the graphs? They don't consider figures," Borrell asked in staccato rhythm, pointing to economic figures showing that the impact on Russia was bigger than on the EU.

The EU is struggling because the imposition of sanctions against Russia comes at a time of surging inflation, runaway energy and food prices and the continued impact of the pandemic, all of which already dampen the EU's economic outlook.

Borrell said Russian President Vladimir Putin was using such narratives to try to spread division within the bloc.

"I am sure Putin is counting on the democratic fatigue. I'm sure he believes that democracies are weak," Borrell said.

"European societies cannot afford fatigue," Borrell said. "They took the decisions on restrictive measures on the Russian economy, and they have to stick to it."

At the same time the EU is fine-tuning existing sanctions and assessing a ban on Russian gold, which is Moscow's second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert of The Associated Press.

Relatives mourn at the coffin of a soldier, code name Fanat, killed by Russian troops in a battle, during a ceremony at St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



FILE - Ukrainian Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova meets US Attorney General Merrick Garland in Krakovets, at the Ukraine border with Poland, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ukrainian leaders are looking to strengthen their own ranks Monday, July 18, 2022 after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed from office some of his most prominent officials because of alleged “poor performance” over clearing their agencies of “collaborators and traitors.” Officials said Ukraine’s Security Service head Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova face investigations into their conduct. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)



Men carry the lifeless body of 35-year-old Anna Protsenko, who was killed in a Russian rocket attack, during her funeral procession, on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



A gravedigger covers the coffin of 35-year-old Anna Protsenko, who was killed in a Russian rocket attack, after her funeral procession, on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of a soldier, code name Fanat, killed by Russian troops in a battle, during his funeral at St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of a soldier, code name Fanat, killed by Russian troops in a battle, during his funeral at St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Soldiers fold a Ukrainian flag on the coffin of a soldier, code name Fanat, killed by Russian troops in a battle, during his funeral at St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)





