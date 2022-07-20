19 become ill from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Eureka Springs hotel

Nineteen people at a Eureka Springs hotel became ill from what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday morning, said Fire Chief Nick Samac.

Samac said 10 of those people went to hospitals. He said four were in critical condition and were transported by helicopter to hospitals as far away as Fayetteville, Rogers and Springfield, Mo.

“They were very, very ill,” said Samac. “We had high concentrations of carbon monoxide present when our crews arrived and when Black Hills [Energy] crews arrived.”

He said the incident took place about 7 a.m. at Stonegate Lodge.

Jennifer Lawyer said she and other partners purchased the hotel on June 17.

She said all of the people who were hospitalized had gone home.

“Everyone is getting better,” she said.

Lawyer said the hotel will remain closed until an investigation is complete.