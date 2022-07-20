2 people killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday evening and early Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Jimmy Currey, 72, of Gurdon, was killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday when his vehicle left Kansas Road in rural Clark County and struck several trees in the nearby woodline.

Currey was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clark County deputy coroner.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Kaylen McKinney, 19, of Arkadelphia, died around 6 a.m. Tuesday when the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving east on Interstate 30 near Prescott left the road, striking a tree.

A passenger, 20-year-old Blair Gatlin, of Malvern, was injured in the wreck and taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs for treatment.

The trooper investigating the wreck noted that the sun was rising at the time of the crash and the road was dry.