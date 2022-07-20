3 vie in Parliament to lead Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote today on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid protests triggered by its economic collapse.

The vote starting at 9 a.m. today will be taken through a secret ballot presided over by the secretary-general of Parliament. The votes will be counted and announced immediately.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is a seasoned politician with experience in diplomatic and international affairs who has been leading talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.





He is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition, but is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to help restore Sri Lanka's international credibility.

Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters outraged by the crisis stormed his official residence and occupied other key public buildings. He later submitted his resignation via an email to the speaker of Parliament.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against Wickremesinghe's status as a lawmaker, clearing the path for him to run for president. He succeeded Rajapaksa's younger brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister after he stepped down in response to public pressure.

Wickremesinghe also took on the role of finance minister. He delivered weekly addresses in Parliament, raised taxes and pledged to overhaul the government.

Opponents of Wickremesinghe's candidacy fear he represents an extension of the Rajapaksa rule and a potential comeback for the beleaguered political family.

If Wickremesinghe loses the vote, he will most likely also lose his job as prime minister because the new president has the discretion to appoint a new prime minister. It will be Wickremesinghe's third attempt at the highest office after losing presidential elections in 1999 and 2005.

The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.

"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of president," Premadasa said in a Twitter post.

Alahapperuma, 63, is viewed as a populist. Even though he is a former government spokesman and has served in various posts including minister of information and mass media, minister of sports and minister of power under previous governments, he previously was not considered for top leadership posts.

A son of school administrators, he studied political science at the University of Iowa but did not earn a degree. He is married to singer Pradeepqa Dharmadasa.

Marxist party leader Anura Dissanayake, 53, was also expected to contest today's parliamentary vote. He also ran for president in 2019.

Students and political activists held smaller protests Tuesday demanding Wickremesinghe step down before they force him to. Some social media posts warned lawmakers against returning to their constituencies if they vote for Wickremesinghe.

After the protesters briefly took over public buildings last week in startlingly dramatic scenes, Parliament was heavily guarded Tuesday by hundreds of soldiers, its entry points barricaded. Staff at Parliament and reporters were thoroughly searched before they were allowed to enter while navy boats patrolled the lake surrounding the building.

Sri Lanka's economy has collapsed, its foreign exchange reserves depleted, and it has suspended repayment of foreign loans. Its population is struggling with shortages of essentials while the government negotiates a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. It is preparing a loan restructuring plan as a prelude to talks.

Information for this article was contributed by Bharatha Mallawarachi of The Associated Press.