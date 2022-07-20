7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Gather the family for Herbed Pork Tenderloin (see recipe). Slice and serve it over mixed greens. Add roasted red potatoes and crusty rolls on the side. For dessert, spoon fresh raspberries over slices of angel food cake and top with whipped cream.

Plan ahead: Prepare an extra (plain) pork tenderloin and save some raspberries for Monday.

MONDAY: Everyone line up for Pork Paninis! Heat a ridged grill pan or large nonstick skillet on medium. Lay 8 (½-inch-thick) slices from a loaf of round country white bread on a cutting board; coat with cooking spray. Turn 4 slices; spread other side with 1 tablespoon bottled mango chutney. Turn and top each of remaining 4 slices with 2 slices cooked leftover pork, sliced red onion, roasted red peppers (from a 12-ounce jar, drained on paper towels) and 1 slice Jarlsberg or other cheese. Top with other slices of bread, chutney side down. Grill 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts. Remove to cutting board and halve. Serve with baked chips and a spinach salad. Vanilla ice cream topped with leftover raspberries is a perfect dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

TUESDAY: Serve breakfast for dinner and enjoy no-meat Huevos Rancheros. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed and well drained), 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice and ½ teaspoon cumin; mix well. Brush 4 corn tortillas with more olive oil; bake tortillas 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. In a large nonstick skillet, fry 4 eggs in olive oil until whites and yolks are set. Serve eggs on the tortillas along with the bean mixture, salsa, crumbled Greek feta cheese, diced avocado and cilantro. Add hash browns (from frozen). Juicy nectarines are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Call it Pizza Baked Potatoes when you call the kids. Bake 4 medium potatoes. Heat 1 ½ cups chunky spaghetti sauce. Spoon sauce over slashed hot baked potatoes. Divide 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and sprinkle on top. Garnish with the kids' favorite pizza toppings. Serve with deli carrot salad. For dessert, fresh apricots are in season.

THURSDAY: Try Chicken Marbella (see recipe) for a low-cost meal. Serve it with brown rice, a lettuce wedge and whole-grain bread. Fresh peaches are dessert.

FRIDAY: Make it quick and cool tonight with Roast Beef Sandwiches With Tarragon Coleslaw. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups packaged angel hair coleslaw mixture, 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions, 2 teaspoons dried (or 2 tablespoons fresh) chopped tarragon, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cut 1 (16-inch) baguette in half lengthwise. Spread with a buttery spread on bottom half. Divide 8 ounces thinly sliced deli roast beef evenly over bottom of baguette. Arrange slaw mixture over beef along with 8 thin slices of tomato; top with other half of baguette. Cut into 4 servings. Serve with oven fries. Pop some fresh blueberries in your mouth for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for a special dinner of Lemony Brussels Sprout Salad (see recipe). Add long-grain and wild rice (from mix) And sourdough bread on the side. Make Mango Splits for dessert: Place mango slices on a dessert plate (or banana split dish); spoon leftover vanilla ice cream in center; drizzle with caramel sauce and top with whipped cream.

THE RECIPES

Herbed Pork Tenderloin

½ cup chopped flatleaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons olive oil

1 (1- to 1 ¼-pound) pork tenderloin

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine parsley, rosemary, mustard and oil. Rub over all sides of pork. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, foil-lined and coated with cooking spray. Bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes. Slice into medallions to serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 196 calories, 25 g protein, 10 g fat, 1 g carbohydrate, 75 mg cholesterol, 108 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

■ ■ ■

Chicken Marbella

1 /3 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided use

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

½ cup prunes

1 /3 cup pitted green olives

1 ½ pounds skinless chicken drumsticks

2 pounds skinless bone-in chicken thighs

½ cup fresh flatleaf parsley

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together wine, brown sugar, oregano, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the salt and pepper. Add garlic, capers, prunes and olives; stir to combine. Add the chicken, nestling it in among the olives and prunes. Gently stir in remaining vinegar and the parsley. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours; serve.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 202 calories, 22 g protein, 8 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 116 mg cholesterol, 307 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Lemony Brussels Sprout Salad

1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 large red potatoes, cut into 2-inch cubes

½ medium onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound skirt steak

Coarse salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese

Lemon vinaigrette (bottled is fine) to taste

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Toss together brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Scrape mixture onto baking sheet. Roast 30 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking.

Meanwhile, heat a cast-iron pan or nonstick skillet over high heat. Season steak with coarse salt and pepper on both sides. Drop onto pan, searing 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until just browned. Transfer to cutting board; rest 3 to 4 minutes. Slice into small strips. To assemble, divide vegetables and steak evenly among serving plates. Top each with some parmesan and vinaigrette. (Adapted from "Beef it Up," Jessica Formicola, Storey Publishing.)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 369 calories, 32 g protein, 17 g fat, 26 g carbohydrate, 82 mg cholesterol, 166 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

