Arkansas’ covid cases rise by 1,735, deaths up by 8 to 11,643

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,700 on Tuesday while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose by one.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,643.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said three of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month. Of the others, two occurred in February, one was from May and two were from early June.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,735, which was more than twice the size of the increase a day earlier and larger by 179 than the rise the previous Tuesday.

After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,356. That was still down from an average of 1,506 cases a day the previous week, which was the highest average over a seven-day span since February.

Cima said it was still too soon to tell whether the state's new case numbers had peaked, although he noted they didn't seem to be growing at the same rate they were a couple of weeks earlier.

"We're still at obviously a very high level of transmission and disease within the community," Cima said.

"As far as a change in the trajectory is concerned, again, I'm not quite there at saying anything related to the changing trend. I'm hopeful that we may be able to see some decreases soon, but I'm going to stop short of saying that's imminent."

He said 21.5% of the state's coronavirus tests over the seven-day span ending Monday were positive, down slightly from the 22% that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday.

"I'm hopeful that's that's a good sign, but again, I'm going to stop short of saying anything too definitive or reading too far into that," Cima said.

"We take trends over an extended period of time, not just day-to-day aberrations."

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 233, on Tuesday, followed by Washington County with 102 and Craighead and Faulkner counties, which each had 94.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 889,108.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 13, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 100, to 16,742, as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.

At its highest level since March 1, the number hospitalized rose to 436.

After reaching a four-month high a day earlier, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by one, to 71.

The number who were on ventilators, which fell by three a day earlier, rose Tuesday by one, to 14.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had 28 covid-19 patients Tuesday, down from 32 a week earlier, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said one of the patients Tuesday was in intensive care, and none were on ventilators. Eight of the 28 patients had been fully vaccinated, she said.

"We're not having to do anything special still at this point to meet the demand," Taylor said.

"Our inpatient volumes have been pretty steady, and we're able to handle it."

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 15 covid-19 patients Tuesday, down from 19 a day earlier and 17 the previous Tuesday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

REINFECTIONS GROWING

Also on Tuesday, the Health Department provided data indicating that about 9.4% of Arkansas' cases since Dec. 1 have been infections of people who had already been infected at least once before.

Of the cases identified last month, 14.5% were reinfections. That was up from 7.2% of cases in December and 8.5% of those in January.

So far this month, 15.5% of the state's cases have been reinfections, the data shows.

From the beginning of the pandemic through Thursday, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said, the state had recorded a total of 41,544 reinfections, which was equal to about 4.7% of the state's total cases up to that time.

With so many Arkansans having been infected at least once, Cima said it's not surprising that a growing percentage of cases are reinfections.

The data also reflects the omicron variant's ability to penetrate the immunity developed through a previous infection or vaccination, he said.

"We had heard of those incidences [of people being reinfected], but it really didn't kick into gear until omicron," Cima said.

An omicron strain known as BA.5 is thought to have even more ability to infect people who have been vaccinated or previously infected.

According to estimates updated Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5 was responsible for 77.9% of cases nationwide last week, up from 68.7% the previous week.

HEART FAILURE LINK

Meanwhile, a UAMS researcher was the lead author of a study finding that people who had been hospitalized with covid-19 had an increased risk of later developing heart failure.

The study, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, analyzed the health records of 587,330 patients with no previous history of heart failure who had been hospitalized and discharged between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022.

About 44% of the patients were hospitalized for covid-19, and the rest were hospitalized for other reasons.

After accounting for differences in age, race and ethnicity, sex, chronic health conditions and whether the patient had been taking heart medication, researchers found that being hospitalized with covid-19 increased the chance of developing heart failure after discharge by 45%.

The increased risk was most pronounced in patients who were younger than 65, white or who had a history of heart disease.

"Consistent with the results of a recent analysis from the U.S. Veterans Affairs national health-care system, we show that covid-19 is associated with an increased hazard of post-recovery incident heart failure," the researchers wrote.

They said their study "distinguishes itself as the first large-scale, nationally representative analysis that overcomes the limited demographic composition of the U.S. Veterans Affairs hospitals (i.e., military veterans who were mostly men)."

Dr. Husam Salah, the study's lead author, is an instructor and the chief resident at UAMS's division of general internal medicine, said Taylor, the UAMS spokeswoman.

She said he earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, in 2018 and joined UAMS's internal medicine residency program in 2019.

Since 2019, she said, Salah also has worked as a research collaborator with the Mayo Clinic's department of cardiovascular medicine.

Researchers from the Duke University School of Medicine; the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo.; Palantir Technologies in Denver; the Johns Hopkins University schools of Medicine; Public Health and Nursing; and the joint department of biomedical engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University also contributed to the study.