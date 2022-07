Leslie, 1913: “These are all the scenery cards I can get,” this being a Missouri & North Arkansas train pulling into the Searcy County town. The railroad reached Leslie in 1903, the line actually ending there for three years and serving the huge stave mill. The line was later pushed all the way to Helena; but the railroad shut down in the 1940s.

