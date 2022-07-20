Benton County to spend $100,000 to fix plumbing issues in downtown building

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace approved an emergency measure to spend $100,000 for plumbing repairs at the County Administration Building.

The item was on the agenda at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

Carl Holley Plumbing of Siloam Springs inspected a 26-year-old cast-iron pipe in the building's basement Friday, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator. The 6-inch line is 200 feet long and is the main sanitary line from the building, he said.

Beeson told the Quorum Court the sanitary line was rusting. He said a crew was drying out the line and then will put in epoxy liners to solve the rusting issue. Beeson believes the work will be completed by Friday.

He said the $100,000 was for the repair work and two air-conditioned portable restrooms that are outside the building.

The building was closed Friday so the issue could be assessed. The building was back open Monday but without bathroom access.

There are 36 sinks, 28 toilets and eight urinals in the building, Beeson said.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said at the beginning of the meeting that the restrooms were closed and the portable ones are available.

The justices of the peace voted 14-0 to approve the spending request.

The money for the fix will come from the county's general fund, Beeson said.

The justices of the peace approved two resolutions calling a special election regarding Sunday alcohol sales in Rogers and Bentonville.

The Bentonville clerk validated 2,300 signatures Monday to certify the issue for the ballot. The Rogers city clerk on June 30 validated 2,450 signatures to send the issue to voters there.

The committee also discussed a proposal to purchase eight fire trucks for rural fire departments using money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The trucks would cost $2.7 million.

Justice of the Peace Tom Allen said the county's priority should be using the money for the proposed jail expansion.

"I want to be supportive as we can, but sometimes we have to make hard decisions and that's where I am," Allen said.

Justice of the Peace Joel Jones said he sees the need for new trucks but shared Allen's view. Jones said he could support getting two trucks from the federal money but could not support spending $2.7 million.

Jones said the Quorum Court could look at the issue again if the tax increase for the jail expansion fails in the Nov. 8 election.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin made a motion to purchase two trucks at $350,000 each from the rescue plan money.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore, who chairs the committee, supported Anglin's motion. The vote to support Anglin's motion to purchase two trucks passed.

The three items will be on the agenda for the Quorum Court's July 28 meeting.