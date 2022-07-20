Bentonville panel OKs rezoning to allow for subdivision

BENTONVILLE -- Land that recently was annexed into the city was rezoned at a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

Maddison Heights Development Co. was approved 6-0 for a rezoning from agricultural to low-density single-family residential for 59.6 acres along Nomad Road, which is east of Mill Dam Road and north of Sears Road. Commissioner Reginald Wright recused himself from voting.

A future land use map amendment from agriculture to low-density residential also was approved 6-0.

The Bentonville City Council approved the voluntary annexation of the property at a meeting in June.

A letter from Will Kellstrom with Watkins, Boyer, Gray and Curry, PLLC said the rezoning request was to allow a developer to build a traditional low-density single-family home subdivision. Kellstrom represented the applicant at the meeting.

JP Specialty LLC was approved 6-0 for a rezoning from agricultural to general commercial and a future land use map amendment from residential estate to general commercial on Southwest 14th Street. The area is 4.8 acres, according to planning documents. Greenhouse Road is to the west of the property. Wright again recused himself on both votes.

The primary purpose for the rezoning request is to allow for development of the property with a multiple-tenant commercial build-out, according to planning documents.

Also approved was a rezoning of 0.37 acres from agriculture to low-density single-family residential at 908 Tater Black Road for Garcia-Lionheart Enterprises LLC.

In other business, commission members discussed three waivers for a multifamily development at 220 N. Walton Blvd. The site is 1.54 acres, according to planning documents.

In anticipation of a large-scale development, applicant Dunn & Davis Townhomes LLC submitted the waiver requests for the commission to hear prior to submitting large-scale plans, according to planning documents.

The waiver requests were in connection with access management standards, development design standards and the number of off-street parking spaces required. All of the waivers were approved 7-0.

The large-scale development for a parking lot for the Hindu Association of Northwest Arkansas at 2502 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. was moved from the consent agenda to new business and approved 7-0.

In old business, the large scale-development for Rainbow Junction Patio Homes on Southwest Winsted Lane was tabled by the applicant after one waiver request was voted down 6-1 and a second waiver didn't get a motion for approval from the commission.

A conditional-use permit related to a gravel parking lot for BlueSprig Pediatrics at 2601 N. Walton Blvd. was approved 7-0.