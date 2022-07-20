Bentonville School District unveils new website

BENTONVILLE -- The School District's website has an updated look and simplified format that will make it easier for students and parents to find important information, according to administrators.

Aaron Nickles, executive director of technology, presented the new website to School Board members Tuesday.

The website went live on July 11, but it's a project that will continue to be changed and improved, Nickles said. The site is hosted by Apptegy, a Little Rock-based company, at an annual cost of $78,228, Nickles said. The previous site cost $86,563 a year, he said.

A committee comprising district staff, Superintendent Debbie Jones, parents and board member Willie Cowgur set the goals for the site, Nickles said.

Parents have been asking for a more user-friendly website experience that allows first-time visitors to find information without having to click through multiple data points, Nickles said.

In response, site designers looked at data from the old website to determine the four most visited pages -- calendar, directory, enrollment and meals, Nickles said. The new site features links to those pages at the top of the main page, he said. The main page also includes a menu with sublinks, links to individual school pages, facts about the district and announcements.

The site is also more user-friendly for staff, Nickles said. Each school will have a live feed linked to the school's social media accounts that will serve as a place to announce news and events, he said.

"Hopefully, we can tell our story a little better," he said.

Another feature of the new site is responsive design, which will allow it to switch seamlessly between computers, tablets and mobile devices, Nickles said.

So far, the district has received positive feedback from students, Nickles said. There are still some hurdles and gaps, but the district will continue to make improvements, he said.

Board members Jennifer Faddis and Mike Swanson thanked Nickles and his team for their work on the new site.

"I love the intuitiveness of the whole site," Swanson said.