Buttigieg gets a grilling on inflation

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford on Tuesday pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on how his department is addressing inflation as the Biden administration implements its wide-ranging infrastructure bill.

During a hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Republican from Jonesboro pointed to high inflation nationwide, saying the trend is wreaking "havoc" on the economy and destroying transportation businesses, including small suppliers.

The situation opens up a vacuum in the marketplace for foreign companies to push out American businesses for government infrastructure contracts, he said.

Buttigieg expressed some skepticism on that concern.

"I'm less sure that this is something that would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage to international companies for the simple reason that inflation is international," he said during the hearing, arguing that Germany is also experiencing inflation and a company from that country could face the same kind of cost increases.

Crawford countered that he's less worried about a German company and more concerned about Chinese companies, which are subsidized at a "much, much higher rate than anybody else."

"And they do that, obviously, for reasons to disrupt our economy and to jeopardize our national security," he said. "So that's my focus there is to make sure we're not creating an opportunity for Chinese [state-owned enterprises] to come in and occupy space that should be occupied by U.S. businesses."

Last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged upward by 9.1% in June compared with a year before.

The exchange between Buttigieg and Crawford came during a hearing about the infrastructure measure, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. Crawford serves on the committee.

Arkansas, according to past White House estimates, would secure more than $4 billion in funding for a variety of broad infrastructure sectors over five years under the infrastructure law.

Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation opposed the bill.

During Crawford's questioning, Buttigieg acknowledged the reality of inflation in carrying out the infrastructure law.

"Cost containment is a major focus for us right now in implementing the law, because we're hearing this from both project sponsors and the business community," Buttigieg said. "The impact of cost escalation and inflation is unquestionably going to affect our ability to deliver."

The Arkansas congressman also asked Buttigieg about what the U.S. Department of Transportation can do to help small businesses.

One way is to make sure projects move forward quickly, Buttigieg said. Another might be to help project sponsors, such as transit agencies and state highway departments, try to map out where increases in supply restrictions are the likeliest to happen.

"The greater the rate of inflation, the greater the cost [to] delay," he said.

Dave Parker, a spokesman with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said projects that are currently underway are not being affected by inflation, but that won't be the case for those down the line.

"We are going to see some impact on future projects," he said.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that two Arkansas airports were among 85 that will receive grants from the Airport Terminal Program, which is one of three aviation programs initiated under the infrastructure law.

One of the airports, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, will receive $13 million in funding. The money will help fund the construction of a skybridge between the parking deck and the terminal and will help build new escalators and elevators at the airport, according to an airport official.

Texarkana Regional Airport will receive $5 million, according to the Biden administration. The funding, according to the administration, will in part go toward finishing a terminal expansion.