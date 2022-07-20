China apologizes for covid-19 break-ins

BEIJING -- Authorities in southern China apologized for breaking into the homes of people who had been taken to a quarantine hotel in the latest example of heavy-handed virus-prevention measures that have sparked a rare public backlash.

State media reported that 84 apartments in Guangzhou city's Liwan district had been opened in an effort to find any "close contacts" hiding inside and to disinfect the premises. The doors were later sealed and new locks installed, the Global Times newspaper reported.

The Liwan district government apologized Monday for such "oversimplified and violent" behavior, the paper read. An investigation has been launched and "relevant people" will be severely punished, it stated.

China's leadership has maintained its hard-line "zero-covid" policy despite the mounting economic costs and disruption to the lives of citizens, who continue to be subjected to routine testing and quarantines.

Numerous cases of police and health-care workers breaking into homes around China in the name of anti-covid measures have been documented on social media. Authorities have demanded keys to lock in residents of apartment buildings where cases have been detected, steel barriers erected to prevent them leaving their compounds and iron bars welded over doors.

The strict anti-covid measures have tested that tolerance, particularly in Shanghai, where a lockdown spurred protests among those unable to access basic necessities.

Authorities in Beijing have taken a gentler approach, concerned with prompting unrest in the capital ahead of a key party congress later this year at which president Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term amid slower economic growth and high unemployment among college graduates and migrant workers.

"Zero-covid" has been justified as necessary to avoid a wider outbreak among a population that has had relatively little exposure to the virus and less natural immunity. China's vaccination rate hovers at around 90% while questions have been raised about the efficacy of China's domestically produced vaccines.

Although China's Fosun Pharma reached an agreement to distribute, and eventually manufacture, the mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, it still has not been cleared for use in mainland China.

Chinese vaccines made with older technology proved fairly effective against the original strain of the virus, but much less so against more recent variants. Health experts say the delay in approving mRNA vaccines could lead to avoidable coronavirus deaths and deeper economic losses.

China's national borders remain largely closed. Although domestic tourism has picked up, travel around the country remains subject to an array of regulations, with quarantine restrictions constantly in flux.

The measures remain in place despite relatively low rates of infection. The National Health Commission on Tuesday announced 699 new cases of domestic transmission detected over the previous 24 hours.