Classes on taxes planned in state

Professional tax preparers and anyone interested in advanced income tax preparation can learn about the latest tax code updates and what's in store for the 2023 tax season in virtual and in-person trainings.

The sessions will be presented by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The two-day Income Tax Schools are offered through the Community, Professional and Economic Development unit of the Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release.

Classes run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and are offered in-person at these sites:

• Jonesboro -- Nov. 14-15, Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.

• Fayetteville -- Nov. 17-18, Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 Altheimer Drive.

• Little Rock -- Nov. 29-30, Cooperative Extension Service state office, 2301 S. University Ave.

A virtual option will be offered Dec. 1-2.

The cost of the two-day course is $270 for those who register before Aug. 26, or $310 after the priority registration deadline. Registration is available at https://uaex.uada.edu/tax-school.

William "Bill" Laird, a retired Internal Revenue Service agent, and Curtis Davis, a licensed, self-employed certified public accountant with more than two decades of tax experience, will be instructors at the schools.

"Both of our instructors are experienced in preparing federal and Arkansas state income tax returns and in teaching others how to do so," said Kim Magee, extension community, professional and economic development tax school director for the Division of Agriculture. "They will review current tax regulations and provide updates on changes in existing tax laws."

The Income Tax School is approved by the IRS as a continuing education provider. Participants can earn 16 hours of continuing professional education credit, including two hours of ethics.

A certificate of attendance will be awarded after class is dismissed on the second day.

For more information, contact Magee at (501) 671-2081 or email kmagee@uada.edu.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.