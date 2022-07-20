Civic panel sets conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon July 26. Interested participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrashpinebluff.com requesting to join the conference call. Staff will email participants the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Simmons announces dividend

Simmons First National Corp. announced Tuesday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on Oct. 3 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a 10-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of 7 percent.

"Simmons has a track record of paying cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons was one of only two banks to be named to the list and tied for second among Nasdaq listed companies for the longest active streak," according to the release.

Wabbaseka native plans wellness fair

Author Jason Irby and Friends will host the "Resources and Wellness" Fair: Help Hope, Healing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the History Pavilion at the Little Rock River Market. The event is free and open to the public, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

People are continually reaching out for help and assistance in so many areas, according to Irby, a Wabbaseka native. This fair is designated to direct leadership organizations and individuals to others who can share needed information and resources with those in their communities, neighborhoods, and congregations.

Presenters will give overviews followed by information and demonstrations at their kiosks.

Faith based, civic, municipal, charitable, human services organizations, and or individuals are invited to participate.

Participants include AARP, Anderson Taekwondo, Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Archeological Survey, Arkansas Department of Health, Care Above All Care, Cherokees for Black Indian Preservation, City of Joy Ministries, Divine Resting Memorial Cemetery, Dinauve Capital, Dominion World Outreach, Disabled Arkansas Veterans (DAV), Grace Gardens, Jason Irby Innovation Foundation, Justice for All, Little Rock Fire Department, Little Rock Police Department, Lupus Champion, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Sequoyah National Research Center, and Stamp Out Smoking.

Details: www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.