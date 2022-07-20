Marriage Licenses

James Britton, 51, and Crystal Fuller, 42, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Joshua Evans, 42, of Little Rock and Elizabeth Anglin, 38, of North Little Rock.

Michael Easley, 39, and Jessica White, 38, both of Little Rock.

Dennis Brown, 64, and Laverne Witherspoon, 61, both of Little Rock.

Preston Porter, 33, and Asheuna Smith, 28, both of Little Rock.

Gary Domineck, 46, of North Little Rock and Almeda Westbrook, 44, of Chesterfield, Mo.

Kelly Vasel, 37, and John Whisenant, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Johnny Stanfield, 75, and Frances Stanfield, 76, both of Jacksonville.

Jacob Cerra, 40, and Amanda Grant, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

22-2563 Casaundra Tullos v. Brian Tullos.

22-2564 Derrick Johnson v. Alfreda Johnson.

22-2566 Katie Resimont v. Jim Resimont.

22-2567 Chasity Jordan v. Demark Jordan.

22-2568 Matthew Bienvenu v. Shelby Carter.

22-2570 Jennifer Grogan v. Kristopher Grogan.

22-2573 Kesha Wine-Hinnant v. Ameer Hinnant.

GRANTED

21-3820 Adesuwa Edogun v. Joshua Darrough.

21-4295 Houston Green v. Cheree Avery.

22-1117 Robert Griffin, Jr. v. Lashaunda Griffin.

22-1589 Tasha Norwood v. Edward Norwood.