EDITORIAL: ‘Void of leadership’

There's a saying in the United States military: When nobody is in charge, take charge.

You'd think that'd be pretty good advice for police in emergency situations, too. Or anybody in emergency situations.

All these weeks later, the Uvalde, Texas, shooting is still hard to believe/understand/wrap our brains around. You'd think a punk with a rifle at a school would be on the ground a minute after the first police officer arrived. Or, preferably, less than a minute.

Looking at the footage of armed, and armored, officers milling around while the gunman still lived--and while children lay wounded around him--is just incredible. At the very least, the Uvalde community should be asking for some badges to be turned in.

The anticipated report about the shooting--put together after an investigation by the Texas House of Representatives--came out over the weekend, and noted that nearly 400 local, state and federal law enforcement officers ended up at the scene May 24. "None of whom took the initiative to lead the response," according to the papers.

The report didn't say whether lives could have been saved if the police had rushed the shooter, but left open that possibility. From the report: "The void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon."

The report wasn't hesitant to spread the blame: "Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies--many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police--quickly arrived on the scene. Those other responders, who also had training on active-shooter response and the interrelation of law enforcement agencies, could have helped to address the unfolding crisis. Yet in this crisis, no responder seized the initiative."

Unbelievable.

Texas State Rep. Dustin Burrows was the chairman of the committee that put together the report. He told the papers that the "investigative mandate" was not to bring charges, but to bring "clarity" to the events and make legislative recommendations.

That's fine. But that doesn't mean that charges won't be brought by somebody. According to the Associated Press, there are criminal investigations underway by the Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Uvalde District Attorney's office.

As always, we'll leave it to the professionals to determine criminal charges. But, as we mentioned earlier, at the very least, the Uvalde community should demand some badges. And maybe a lot of them. Nobody was in charge. And nobody took charge.

Being a cop is a tough job. But if you can't protect and serve--emphasis on "protect" during an active school shooting--then you probably need to look for another line of work.