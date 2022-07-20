EDITORIAL: Whataboutism, by the Saudis this time

The president of the United States can't give a fist-bump to another world leader without getting into a crisis. The man needs better PR people. Better negotiators, too.

After he gave the crown prince of Saudi Arabia exactly what the man wanted--a boost in reputation and an equal footing with an American president in front of the international cameras--the president went home with . . . not much in exchange. The press reports that the president left Saudi Arabia without a public promise of increased oil production.

But at least he got his misstep in. A week without one wouldn't be like the Biden administration.

The crown prince--who goes by Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS--likely ordered the killing of a journalist who wrote for The Washington Post, according to the spooks in this country. The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was brutal, and according to the CIA, carried out by Saudis at least with the approval of MBS.

When confronted about that this past week, the Saudis shot back: Well, how about you Americans? According to the Saudi foreign minister, MBS said to Joe Biden, "that this crime [the murder of Mr. Khashoggi], while very unfortunate and abhorrent, is something that the kingdom took very seriously, [and] acted upon in a way commiserate with its position as a responsible country.

"These are issues, mistakes that happen in any country, including the U.S. The Crown Prince pointed out that the U.S. has made its own mistakes and has taken the necessary action to hold those responsible accountable and address these mistakes, just as the kingdom has."

On CNN later, another official noted: "We investigated, punished and ensure that this doesn't happen again. This is what countries do. This is what the U.S. did when the mistake of Abu Ghraib was committed."

Ah, Abu Ghraib.

But the thing about Abu Ghraib is, once the crimes came to light, those responsible were punished. Those who abused captured Iraqis at the prison in 2003-06 were put on trial. Eleven soldiers in the United States military were convicted of crimes there--charged with things from dereliction of duty to assault, and sent to prison, then dishonorably discharged. The brigadier general in charge of the place was reprimanded and demoted.

In 2004, the president of the United States apologized for the scandal.

But there is little likelihood of MBS or those around him in high parts of the Saudi government paying any kind of price for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Not even politically now; not after the fist-bump.

It reminds us of when George W. Bush mentioned to Vladimir Putin that Russia needed a free press. Vlad the Impaler shot back: "We didn't criticize you when you fired those reporters at CBS." He accused the president of the United States of firing Dan Rather at the network.

Which just proves that these types of tyrants don't understand the differences between free and autocratic nations.

Or that they do. And would just rather cover it all up with whataboutisms.