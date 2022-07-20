Former Rogers police officer pleads not guilty to animal cruelty

BENTONVILLE -- A former Rogers police officer pleaded not guilty to a felony charge involving the deaths of her three dogs.

Jerri Michelle Beyard, 39, is charged with aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse. She entered the plea Monday at her arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Beyard was arrested in May. She admitted to police she abandoned her three dogs without food or water in her home from September until their bodies were discovered May 7, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Beyard worked as a Rogers police officer from August 2003 to May 2015. She was rehired as a telecommunicator in June 2018 and remained in that position until May 10, according to Peter Masonis, public relations manager for the city of Rogers.

Police responded on May 7 to 1203 W. Linda Lane in Rogers in reference to an animal complaint, according to the affidavit. The property manager told police he went to check the home because he believed the tenant had abandoned the property due to being several months behind on her rent, adding he hadn't been in contact with Beyard since January, according to the affidavit.

The property manager told the officer when he went in the home he discovered two dead dogs inside, according to the affidavit.

The officer spoke to neighbors, who told him they hadn't seen Beyard in four months. The officer photographed the dogs, whose bodies were extremely decomposed, the affidavit states.

A Rogers police detective and the property manager later went back to the residence and discovered a third extremely decomposed dog locked in a cage, according to the affidavit.

Beyard is free on $15,000 bond.