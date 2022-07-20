Former Union County detective accused in domestic battering, assault case

A Union County sheriff's office detective was arrested in June, according to an El Dorado Police Department report.

Joshua Luman, 34, was charged on June 19 with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a class D felony, and third-degree domestic battering, a class A misdemeanor.

The police report states that the victim, a woman, directly contacted two other deputies on June 19 to check on Luman after being unable to reach him several times on his cellphone. The victim traveled to Luman's residence with the deputies.

The deputies, the report states, knocked on Luman's door and bedroom window, eventually bringing him to the door; Luman told the deputies "he was fine" and had been sleeping and did not hear his phone.

The two deputies then left, according to the report, and Luman asked the victim "if she was coming inside."

The victim told investigators that once the two deputies departed, Luman "grabbed her by the throat" and began "yelling and questioning" her about why she contacted the other deputies, according to the report.

He then allegedly "continued choking her" until she became light-headed "due to asphyxiation," threw her to the ground, "kicked her in the ribs and proceeded to pour a bottle of water on her."

Luman then went to his bedroom, emerged with a black handgun, and told the victim that he was "going to kill himself for what she had done," the woman told police. The victim stood, the report states, and Luman began "wrestling with her with the gun in his hand," causing the victim to again fall, hitting "her head on the ground."

The victim fled from the residence after Luman went back to the bedroom, according to the report.

The victim contacted the El Dorado Police Department and was interviewed before being taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

The report states that the victim noted "extreme pain in her neck and ribs" and that she "displayed physical signs of injury to her neck and the rear side of her right arm."

Luman was contacted by investigators and surrendered at the police department, according to the report. He was then arrested and transported to the Calhoun County jail.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator with the Union County sheriff's office, confirmed Monday that Luman resigned "last week" after being placed on administrative leave with the department pending the investigation.

Court records indicating that formal charges have been pressed against Luman were not available as of Monday afternoon.