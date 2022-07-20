Home Energy Assistance Program in South Arkansas starts July 25

The 2022 Summer Utility Assistance program will begin the week of July 25 in a 19-county region to assist people with their electric utility bills, the Central Arkansas Development Council has announced.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides federally funded assistance in managing costs associated with home energy bills and energy crises.

The Central Arkansas Development Council operates the program in the following counties in Arkansas: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union.

In an effort to minimize the spread of covid-19, Central Arkansas Development Council facilities will enforce guidelines pertaining to application submission and asks people to check with their local office for these guidelines.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3o5x9vQ.

The Central Arkansas Development Council is a non-profit Community Action Agency, an equal opportunity employer and a United Way Agency. The mission is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, help vulnerable populations and build strong communities through community action.